The seven-year-old completed a hat-trick of victories last season before finishing a fine sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Royale Pagaille made his return at Haydock last month, finishing runner-up to A Plus Tard in the Grade One Betfair Chase.

Hopes were high that the lightly-raced gelding, owned by Susannah Ricci, would be poised to run in Kempton’s Boxing Day feature. However, he remains on the easy list.

Williams said: “He won’t be running in the King George. I can’t say for sure how long he will be sidelined for. He got a wound at Haydock which had to be stitched and it has taken a while to get better. So, I can’t say when he will be back, but hopefully it will be some time in January.”