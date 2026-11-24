Gaelic Warrior features among four entries for Willie Mullins in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
The eight-year-old was beaten in an epic three-way battle for the race last season going down by a nose and the same behind The Jukebox Man and Banbridge. The latter features among 27 in this season’s renewal.
Mullins expects to run last season’s Kauto Star hero Kitzbuhel in the Christmas showpiece with John Durkan hero Final Demand and Impaire Et Passe completing his team.
Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning spearheads Dan Skelton’s entries which also include Blueking d’Oroux, Doyen Quest, Il Est Francais, Panic Attack and bet365 Charlie Hall Chase winner Pic D’Orhy.
Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood joins July Flower and Koktail Divin as part of Henry de Bromhead’s potential party.
Nicky Henderson has entered Lulamba who is now expected to reappear in the Sky Bet Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.
Kolokico, winner of the Grade One Prix La Haye Jousselin Chase at Auteuil earlier this month, could represent France along with Metronomique.
Betfair Chase second, third and fourth Jagwar, Handstands and Salver have the option to head to Kempton while Blow Your Wad, Djelo, Fleur In The Park, Regent’s Stroll, Sixmilebridge, Steel Ally and Coral Gold Cup favourite Wendigo complete the field.
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