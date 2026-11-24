The eight-year-old was beaten in an epic three-way battle for the race last season going down by a nose and the same behind The Jukebox Man and Banbridge. The latter features among 27 in this season’s renewal.

Mullins expects to run last season’s Kauto Star hero Kitzbuhel in the Christmas showpiece with John Durkan hero Final Demand and Impaire Et Passe completing his team.

Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning spearheads Dan Skelton’s entries which also include Blueking d’Oroux, Doyen Quest, Il Est Francais, Panic Attack and bet365 Charlie Hall Chase winner Pic D’Orhy.

Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood joins July Flower and Koktail Divin as part of Henry de Bromhead’s potential party.