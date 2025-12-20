Ladbrokes King George VI Chase latest: Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File head the market

Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File head the market for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day after nine horses stood their ground.
The pair fought out a titanic duel for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on their respective reappearances and are earlier in the week Willie Mullins confirmed they were set for a quick rematch in England.
The home defence is led by impressive Ascot winner Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man, unbeaten over fences for Ben Pauling.
Last year’s winner Banbridge stands his ground for Joseph O’Brien while Venetia Williams relies on bet365 Charlie Hall and Sky Bet Peterborough Chase winner Djelo with L’Homme Presse a defector.
Fastorslow, Firefox, Grangeclare West, Heart Wood and Kolokico were the other horses taken out.
