Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: 15 remain on course for Kempton

Gaelic Warrior is 2/1 favourite for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day with Sky Bet and Paddy Power after 15 horses stood their ground at Tuesday’s acceptance stage.
Willie Mullins’ star got the better of Fact To File in a pulsating renewal of the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase last month and his stablemate also remains in the frame for the Boxing Day feature alongside Grangeclare West.
Jango Baie heads the home defence for Nicky Henderson which also includes the exciting The Jukebox Man and Sky Bet Peterborough Chase winner Djelo.
Last year’s winner Banbridge stands his ground for Joseph O’Brien along with 2024 runner-up Il Est Francais.
There were five defectors from the race in the shape of Panic Attack, Found A Fifty, Jordans, Riskintheground and Boombawn.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.