Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: 15 remain on course for Kempton

Willie Mullins’ star got the better of Fact To File in a pulsating renewal of the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase last month and his stablemate also remains in the frame for the Boxing Day feature alongside Grangeclare West.

Jango Baie heads the home defence for Nicky Henderson which also includes the exciting The Jukebox Man and Sky Bet Peterborough Chase winner Djelo.

Last year’s winner Banbridge stands his ground for Joseph O’Brien along with 2024 runner-up Il Est Francais.

There were five defectors from the race in the shape of Panic Attack, Found A Fifty, Jordans, Riskintheground and Boombawn.