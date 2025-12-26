Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase: Kitzbuhel routs rivals

Kitzbuhel produced a wonderful round of jumping to win the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Sent off the well-backed 13/8 favourite, he soon found himself in front and had his rivals at full stretch down the back straight for the final time. They had closed on the home bend but very quick three out and spectacular at the last, the leader wasn’t for catching. Thomas Mor (12/1) took second ahead of the staying-on Wendigo but neither looked like landing a telling blow.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Mullins said: “I thought he was spectacular. I was wondering if the ground was too good for him, but he handled it very well and he jumped off it fantastically. He gallops and he stays, what more could you want in a racehorse. “You wouldn’t think there is any problem there (with the trip), and the ground was good enough in the Aintree race, but maybe if we go back to it there was some other reason. Looking at that he could easily go back to two and a half miles, there is nothing written in stone yet. “You are hoping that they just keep jumping like that and that you don’t make one mistake and let the whole field back into the race. I was afraid of Paul Nicholls and his horse (Blueking D’Oroux), but that didn’t seem to jump well enough around here and then Philip Hobbs horse came with a rattle, but he just missed the second last a little bit.

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login