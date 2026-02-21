Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices' Hurdle result, report and latest Cheltenham Festival odds

1st Klub De Reve 7/2

2nd Kocktail Bleu 11/1

3rd Mustang Du Breuil 2/1 favourite

Report

There was a weight of money for Mustang Du Breuil who was backed down to favouritism from around 8/1 but he couldn't lay a glove on Klub De Reve in the Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices' Hurdle.

Harry Derham's charge had won his maiden over course and distance on Boxing Day and took this step up to Grade 2 company in his stride, swooping in the straight for a ready three length success.

Patiently ridden by Paul O'Brien as Kocktail Bleu and Storming George cut out the running, the race changed complexion quite quickly as the field rounded the home turn with only one flight to jump with the usual second last hurdle bypassed following the fall of Loaded And Locked who sadly suffered a fatal injury.

Storming George, Matiwo, the keen Desertmore News and Onlyforfrankie were quickly found wanting as Klub De Reve breezed into the lead from the rallying Kocktail Bleu and the patiently ridden four-year-old Mustang Du Breuil who only had a couple behind him with one to jump.

Mustang Du Breuil made steady progress but never looked like getting to the eventual winner and ultimately had to settle for third.

As good a bumper form as there is

Derham said: “My thoughts are with Dan and Emma [Skelton and Lavelle, trainers of Double Measure (who reportedly was able to walk into the horse ambulance) and Loaded And Locked] as they have had a miserable race there.

“If you look at his bumper form he didn’t finish far behind Talk The Talk at Newbury and that is as good a bumper form as there is, so we have always held him in high regard.

“In his first race Paul O’Brien wanted to drop him in and do things right and he has progressed really well. We have always thought a lot of him but sometimes you have to teach them a bit, and he is one of them.

“It is quite a thrill as after Kempton Park on Boxing Day we said let’s try and get him as good as we can for the Dovecote. It is so nice when a plan comes off as so often with racing plans don’t work.

“He is a progressive horse and that was a really good performance. Paul has played a big part in this horse as he was really nervous and keen when we had him at the beginning, but he has taught him to race sensibly.

“I thought today was a good performance as he galloped out through the line well. I felt it was a really competitive race without a standout performer. We just said we would roll the dice and have a good go. His work in the last three weeks has been much better than before Christmas, so let’s hope he can keep getting better.

“I will definitely consider the Supreme, but I suspect that Aintree might be the right place for him. I’ve trained him pretty hard for today as it is a big race in its own right.

“It might be the case that Aintree is the right thing to do. The Supreme is looking hot and even on that win he is a 40/1 chance, whereas he might be a 10/1 chance at Aintree and that might be the right way to go with him.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up in a Pendil here next season.”

