Edwardstone was lobbing along at the back of the field when he got in too close to one down the far side leaving Cannon no chance as he was catapulted out of the saddle.

Editeur Du Gite was bowling along nicely in front at that stage and he didn't see another rival as he galloped on relentlessly for a 13-length success from Nube Negra who couldn't pick up for Harry Skelton.

Betfair and Paddy Power introuduced the winner into the Queen Mother Champion Chase betting at 33/1.