Editeur du Gite is away and clear at Kempton

Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase report: Editeur du Gite shocker as Edwardstone unseats

By Sporting Life
14:54 · TUE December 27, 2022

Editeur du Gite caused a 28/1 shock in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase as 2/5 favourite Edwardstone unseated Tom Cannon early in the contest at Kempton.

Edwardstone was lobbing along at the back of the field when he got in too close to one down the far side leaving Cannon no chance as he was catapulted out of the saddle.

Editeur Du Gite was bowling along nicely in front at that stage and he didn't see another rival as he galloped on relentlessly for a 13-length success from Nube Negra who couldn't pick up for Harry Skelton.

Betfair and Paddy Power introuduced the winner into the Queen Mother Champion Chase betting at 33/1.

