Ladbrokes Chester Cup report and replay: East India Dock justifies favouritism

The well-backed East India Dock justified 9/4 favouritism in the Ladbrokes Chester Cup.

The four-year-old needed nearly every yard of the two miles, two furlongs and 140 yard trip to put the race to bed having been off the bridle with two furlongs to run. At that stage eventual fourth Leinster (10/3) led the stalking runner-up Caballo De Mar (11/2), who committed for home and went on soon after. However, inside the final furlong Harry Davies, winning the race for the second successive season, was engaging top gear aboard the winner who swept by to win by a length. Zoffee (14/1), who gave Davies his 2024 success, ran another wonderful race in third. East India Dock was last seen in action at Cheltenham when narrowly beaten into third in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

