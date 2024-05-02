Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle report and reaction: Teahupoo wins at Punchestown

Teahupo was clipped to 5/2 from 3/1 for a Stayers' Hurdle repeat at the Cheltenham Festival next March.

Teahupoo powered away from 13/2 chance Asterion Forlonge on the run the line, coming home six and a half lengths to the good over Willie Mullins' grey, who held on for second from the fast-finishing Home By The Lee (15/2). Buddy One was fourth at 17/2, with the rest well held.

Held up early on, he made steady progress throughout the three-mile contest and was in front turning for home with one flight of hurdles to negotiate.

Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by title-seeking jockey Jack Kennedy, the seven-year-old backed up his Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle victory at Cheltenham with a commanding display as the 5/6 favourite.

A delighted Elliott said: “It was great for the horse and great for Jack, he has a big battle (jockeys’ title with Paul Townend) and it’s going to be a long tough week.

“He said he was stuck in a bit of a pocket behind Paul and he had to get out. He said the ground might be as quick as he wants it, but he was very good. He’s a great horse.”

Owner Brian Acheson added: “My main thing is about the horse because all the doubters from last year are now put to bed, and it’s great for Jack. I was really worried coming here because the horse didn’t let himself down on the ground last year.

“He was Robbie Power’s last ride here in the Champion Hurdle and finished last and I was thinking if it would be in the horse’s head. They are emotive creatures and they do remember stuff. By God did he give a performance today and I’m delighted.

“It’s petrifying, it’s torture, because you want the horse to show everybody how good they are.

“That’s really important for Jack, but Paul Townend isn’t going away.”

Sire Du Berlais suffers fatal injury

There was, however, a sad postscript to the race for the Elliott yard, with Sire Du Berlais suffering a fatal injury. Three times a winner at the Cheltenham Festival, including last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle, the 12-year-old also won the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree twice.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken and he’s been a horse of a lifetime for us at Cullentra,” Elliott told Racing TV.

“Everyone is in bits over it, the girls and the lads at the yard and he’s been unbelievable so we’re all gutted.

“Thoughts are with JP, Noreen (McManus) and the whole family and it takes the gloss off the whole week, if I’m honest. I’m heartbroken.

“He was just a horse of a lifetime and you couldn’t write what he has done for us. He always wore his heart on his sleeve and was a great horse.”