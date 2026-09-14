Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup tips: Preview and shortlist

David Ord with his three against the field in Saturday's Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup.

William Haggas holds a strong hand in Saturday's Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup. Binhareer has been waiting for cut in the ground all season and will finally get it on Saturday while stablemate Thunder Call is a progressive three-year-old who won well at Ascot last time. If he gets into the final field I'd imagine he'll go off a clear favourite. Also at a single-figure price is Coul Angel who was a dominant winner of a valuable pot at the Irish Champions Festival on Sunday. They are clearly big players but here are my three against the field, with two at bigger prices.

FAR ABOVE DREAM (12/1 General) There has to be a fear that his chance of snaring a big sprinting pot has gone for 2026 – given a string of near-misses. James Owen’s charge arrived at the Wokingham on a four-timer and duly recorded a personal best, travelling well and finishing off strongly after having to be switched at a crucial stage when fourth behind Double Rush. The Stewards’ Cup was next and Kieran Shoemark felt he made is challenge too soon, his partner holding every chance inside the final furlong but finishing sixth behind Evening Saigon and Stratusnine. There was nothing wrong with the timing next time though when he went down by a nose to the thriving Sondad in a deep renewal of the Sky Bet Constantine, with Coul Angel a length away in third. Far Above Dream runs off the same mark again at Ayr and, importantly given the weather forecast, is proven in soft and heavy ground. He has a serious chance with Jason Hart booked.

Desert Falcon in winning action

DESERT FALCON (Top-price 25/1) Got into the race last season on the back of picking up a penalty for winning at the St Leger meeting the week before and ran a screamer to finish second to Run Boy Run, beaten a neck. His whole campaign looks to have been built around another crack and at it and Julie Camacho’s charge was having only his fourth race since when sixth in the Portland at Doncaster on Saturday, finishing sixth behind Air Force One having just tired inside the final 100 yards. That should have put him spot on for this, a visor used at Town Moor had the desired effect and given a bit of luck with the draw, he can run another big race.

Ardisia, ridden by David Probert, wins at Goodwood