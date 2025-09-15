Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup preview: Northern Ticker favourite

Northern Ticker is 6/1 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after a huge 201 horses went forward in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup.
With the Silver and Bronze Cup as consolation races for those that don’t make the final cut, all eyes are on horses towards the top of the handicap.
The market leader is guaranteed a run as he has 9st 9lb to carry after picking up a 5lb penalty for winning the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap at York last time out.
Ain’t Nobody is next in the betting having belied a 100/1 Starting Price to finish second in the Group One Coolmore 'Wootton Bassett' Nunthorpe Stakes at the same meeting before racing on the unfavoured side in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock when last seen.
Stewards’ Cup winner Two Tribes, subsequently fourth behind Northern Ticker at York, is another leading fancy along with three-year-old Hammer The Hammer who proved a major disappointment when sent off favourite for the Goodood showpiece.
Annaf and the Paddy Twomey-trained King Cuan are the two at the head of the weights, while notable defectors include Elmonjed, Binhareer, Unequal Love and Lethal Levi.
Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup – Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 6 Northern Ticker, 8 Ain’t Nobody, 10 Two Tribes, 14 Hammer The Hammer, 16 Alfa Kellenic, Commanche Falls, Twilight Calls, 20 Aramram, Binhareer, Flash Harry, Jordan Electrics, King Cuan, Korker, Milford, Nariko, Purosangue, Strike Red, 25 Addison Grey, Fast Track Harry, Run Boy Run, 33 bar.
