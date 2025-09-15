Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup preview: Northern Ticker favourite

With the Silver and Bronze Cup as consolation races for those that don’t make the final cut, all eyes are on horses towards the top of the handicap.

The market leader is guaranteed a run as he has 9st 9lb to carry after picking up a 5lb penalty for winning the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap at York last time out.

Ain’t Nobody is next in the betting having belied a 100/1 Starting Price to finish second in the Group One Coolmore 'Wootton Bassett' Nunthorpe Stakes at the same meeting before racing on the unfavoured side in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock when last seen.