Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup betting: William Haggas trained Binhareer favourite

William Haggas' charge was sixth in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot when sent off the market leader in June and was last seen finishing fourth behind Symbol Of Honour in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

The Newmarket handler has another leading fancy in the shape of Thunder Call but the improving three-year-old, an impressive winner at Ascot in September, isn't certain to get into the race.

Coul Angel could be turned out quickly after his impressive win at the Curragh on Sunday while Sky Bet Constantine second Far Above Dream and Portland runner-up Twilight Calls are others towards the head of the market.

Latest Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup betting:

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 6/1 Binhareer, 8 Coul Angel, Thunder Call, 10 Far Above Dream, 12 Tuco Salamanca, Twilight Calls, 14 Red Spells Danger, 16 Ardisia, Dance In The Storm, Evening Saigon, Fine Interview, 20 Candy, Desert Falcon, Flash Harry, Run Boy Run, Two Tribes, 25 Annaf, Caburn, Dark Ace, Fandom, Lord Roxbury, Mirabeau, Stratusnine, Spycatcher, Toyotomi, Wiltshire, 33 bar.