Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle report and replay: Wodhooh wins again

Wodhooh made it eight wins from nine starts over timber when running down market rival Celtic Dino to win the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle.
The 6/5 favourite fleetingly looked in trouble turning for home, sitting four lengths adrift of the strong-travelling runner-up.
However Gordon Elliott’s charge was slick at the second last and it was clear by the final flight that she had him in her slights.
Another fluent leap there sealed matters, Danny Gilligan merely pushing her out to win by two-and-a-half lengths.
She’s now 2/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The winning trainer said: “We were happy all the way. I say to Danny beforehand ‘look these will get racing early’ and just have one go and he said he nearly got there too soon in the end.
“He said for two strides when they quickened turning in he gave her a squeeze and she got down and galloped. He was delighted. Everything was in her favour today, the race was made for her, but she’s a good mare and just keeps winning.
“She has a great attitude. You have to dream and I’ll be going out rather than down in distance with her.”
