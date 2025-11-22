Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Wodhooh overhauls Celtic Dino at Ascot
Wodhooh overhauls Celtic Dino at Ascot

Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle report and replay: Wodhooh wins again

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat November 22, 2025 · 3h ago

Wodhooh made it eight wins from nine starts over timber when running down market rival Celtic Dino to win the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle.

The 6/5 favourite fleetingly looked in trouble turning for home, sitting four lengths adrift of the strong-travelling runner-up.

However Gordon Elliott’s charge was slick at the second last and it was clear by the final flight that she had him in her slights.

Another fluent leap there sealed matters, Danny Gilligan merely pushing her out to win by two-and-a-half lengths.

She’s now 2/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The winning trainer said: “We were happy all the way. I say to Danny beforehand ‘look these will get racing early’ and just have one go and he said he nearly got there too soon in the end.

“He said for two strides when they quickened turning in he gave her a squeeze and she got down and galloped. He was delighted. Everything was in her favour today, the race was made for her, but she’s a good mare and just keeps winning.

“She has a great attitude. You have to dream and I’ll be going out rather than down in distance with her.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING