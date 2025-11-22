Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle report and replay: Wodhooh wins again

Wodhooh made it eight wins from nine starts over timber when running down market rival Celtic Dino to win the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle.

The 6/5 favourite fleetingly looked in trouble turning for home, sitting four lengths adrift of the strong-travelling runner-up. However Gordon Elliott’s charge was slick at the second last and it was clear by the final flight that she had him in her slights. Another fluent leap there sealed matters, Danny Gilligan merely pushing her out to win by two-and-a-half lengths. She’s now 2/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.