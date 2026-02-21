Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle result, report and latest Triumph Hurdle and Fred Winter odds

1st La Luna Artista 15/2

2nd One Horse Town 11/4

Report

La Luna Artista put a luckless run behind her at Cheltenham to run out an impressive winner of the Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

The Jane Williams-trained filly finished around two lengths behind One Horse Town when the pair were fifth and second respectively in the Finesse Hurdle in November when La Luna Artista was short of room at a crucial stage. One Horse Town had won since but La Luna Artista was making her first appearance since the autumn and was a little free in the early stages.

The pace was too slow for Allure who pulled himself to the front under James Reveley with Fantasy World, making a quick return after disappointing at Musselburgh last weekend, racing in second, ahead of One Horse Town.

One Horse Town made a mistake down the back, slightly hampering Precious Man - the even money favourite was another to race keenly - who was ridden along for a few strides and he duly responded, moving into contention under a motionless Harry Skelton in the straight.

Precious Man moved upsides La Luna Artista and Ciaran Gethings at the second last with the remainder struggling but he took a heavy fall leaving La Luna Artista alone in front. The filly, racing with her ears pricked, had plenty in the locker and ran on to win by 13 lengths from One Horse Town.

Precious Man was still being attended to by the on course veterinary team.

Free video replay