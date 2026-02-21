Menu icon
La Luna Artista lands the Adonis
La Luna Artista lands the Adonis

Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle result, report and latest Triumph Hurdle and Fred Winter odds

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat February 21, 2026 · 4 min ago

13:45 Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle result

1st La Luna Artista 15/2

2nd One Horse Town 11/4

Report

La Luna Artista put a luckless run behind her at Cheltenham to run out an impressive winner of the Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

The Jane Williams-trained filly finished around two lengths behind One Horse Town when the pair were fifth and second respectively in the Finesse Hurdle in November when La Luna Artista was short of room at a crucial stage. One Horse Town had won since but La Luna Artista was making her first appearance since the autumn and was a little free in the early stages.

The pace was too slow for Allure who pulled himself to the front under James Reveley with Fantasy World, making a quick return after disappointing at Musselburgh last weekend, racing in second, ahead of One Horse Town.

One Horse Town made a mistake down the back, slightly hampering Precious Man - the even money favourite was another to race keenly - who was ridden along for a few strides and he duly responded, moving into contention under a motionless Harry Skelton in the straight.

Precious Man moved upsides La Luna Artista and Ciaran Gethings at the second last with the remainder struggling but he took a heavy fall leaving La Luna Artista alone in front. The filly, racing with her ears pricked, had plenty in the locker and ran on to win by 13 lengths from One Horse Town.

Precious Man was still being attended to by the on course veterinary team.

Free video replay

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Latest JCB Triumph Hurdle and Fred Winter betting

There was little movement in the Triumph Hurdle market with several of the field holding entries for the Hallgarten and Novum Wines Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (registered as the Fred Winter) and needing a run to qualify, including La Luna Artista who is 20/1 (NRNB) with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

One Horse Town only holds an entry for the Triumph Hurdle and is 33/1 with the same firms.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

