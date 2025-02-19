Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle preview: Mondo Man ready to step up for Gary Moore

The highly-rated Flat recruit raced freely before sticking on to finish second behind Lulamba on his UK debut at Ascot last month and could face the same Nicky Henderson-trained rival who is among the 10 possible runners in this weekend's Ladbrokes-backed Grade 2 contest.

Reflecting on the Ascot run on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Moore said: "I was obviously disappointed as I am when any horse gets beat, but there were a few things to throw into the equation; there was the fact that we'd had a bit of a freeze-up weather-wise, he didn't go quite as fit as I'd have liked him to have gone there.

"Then, obviously, I didn't expect him to pull like he did as he doesn't pull at home. You can ride him quite easily at home."

Moore has a few tricks up his sleeve in a bid to counter the early eagerness on this occasion, with the trainer considering fitting a hood on his charge.

"Since then (Ascot) we've changed a few things which will hopefully make him a better ride at Kempton," he said. "He'll have a cross-noseband on that he didn't have on last time. I'm also toying with a hood, we might put a hood on him, and he'll run in a three-ring snaffle which means you've got a bit more leverage."