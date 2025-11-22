Ladbrokes 1965 Chase report and replay: Jango Baie impresses

Jango Baie made a stylish return to action with an impressive success in the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot.

Winner of the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival last season, Nicky Henderson’s charge was sent off the 9/4 favourite and rarely looked in any trouble. Turning in he was chasing the front-running Gidleigh Park and past him soon after straightening up. From there the only dangers were the two fences in front and he was fluent at the first of them and spectacular at the next, thundering clear of the runner-up to score by nine lengths. Pic D’Orhy, winner of the race for the last two seasons, was well beaten into third with Il Est Francais, who raced second for a long way, pulling up around the home turn. Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut the winner to 4s from 12s for the King George on Boxing Day and 7s from 20s for the Ryanair Chase.