Ladbrokes 1965 Chase preview: Il Est Francais among fascinating entries

The seven-year-old is based in England for the first time this campaign and would be a danger to all if in the same form as when only worn down late by Banbridge after a bold front-running display in the last year’s Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Pic D’Orhy, winner of the last two renewals, looks set to try and defend his crown after being touched off by Djelo in the Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase on his return.

Gordon Elliott has entered Firefox and Three Card Brag while Henry De Bromhead relies on Heart Wood.

Nicky Henderson’s Arkle winner Jango Baie, Kauto Star hero The Jukebox Man and Gidleigh Park all hold alternative engagements in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase at Haydock, while Ahoy Senor, Boombawn, Hitman and Master Chewy complete a fascinating field.