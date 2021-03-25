Tom Lacey sweet on Kimberlite Candy chance in Grand National

The nine-year-old, prominent in the ante-post market for the Aintree showpiece, has often shown he can go well fresh.

Lacey is therefore not too concerned about Kimberlite Candy’s absence since finishing second in the Becher Chase over the National fences in December.

Plan A was to have one more run through the winter, but Kimberlite Candy was not quite at the top of his game for a possible return in last month’s Swinley Chase at Ascot.

His Herefordshire trainer then made a late decision to swerve the Premier Chase at Kelso, won impressively by Cloth Cap – who took a stranglehold on the Aintree betting as a result.

Kimberlite Candy is in rude health at home, as his big target approaches.

“He’s very well,” said Lacey.

“He went for an away day (on Monday), galloped two miles on grass – and did it really well.

“You could just see in his eyes and his skin he’s really coming to himself now.”

Kimberlite Candy has had just one run since his emphatic success in the 2020 Classic Chase at Warwick 14 months ago.

“He is (good fresh),” Lacey added.

“(But) I had him in a race at Ascot and I wasn’t happy with him (to run).

“Then we had him in a race at Kelso, and we decided to drop travelling overnight to race up there on a sharp track.

“We decided, in a competitive race like that, it wasn’t a necessity.

“Yes, it would have been nice to have had a run. But not so if you’d gone and had a disappointing run on the wrong track, in the wrong race.

“We think he’s a dour stayer. In that grade, he’s going to be taken off his feet in three-mile competitive handicap chases.”