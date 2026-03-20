Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
La Botte: Well backed for the Lincoln
La Botte: Well backed for the Lincoln

La Botte new Lincoln favourite for Doncaster on March 28

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri March 20, 2026 · 2h ago

Harry Eustace's La Botte has been well supported ahead of the William Hill Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday, March 28.

The four-year-old caught the eye in the BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap at Wolverhampton on March 7 when finishing a two-length fourth after being set loads to do by Jamie Spencer, who challenged out wide after a wide trip throughout.

That was his first start for 261 days after being beaten a neck in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot last June.

Rated 104 for the Lincoln, the same rating he ran off at Wolverhampton and 5lb higher than Ascot, punters have latched onto the son of Too Darn Hot and he's now 5/1 favourite across the board including at Paddy Power.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “There were rumours that La Botte had worked well with Docklands ahead of Royal Ascot last year and he looked unlucky not to win the Britannia.

"His comeback run at Wolves was also eye catching earlier this month and a run of bets today has forced us into evasive action with punters believing he’ll go close in the Town Moor opener.”

Paddy Power: 5 Eternal Force, La Botte, 10 Rogue Diplomat, 12 Mississippi River, Shout, 16 Galeron, The Lost King, Valvano, 20 Bolster, Botanical, Celeborn, Crown Board, Godwinson, Mudbir, Orandi, Sea Force, Tribal Chief, 25 bar

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING