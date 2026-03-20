La Botte new Lincoln favourite for Doncaster on March 28

The four-year-old caught the eye in the BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap at Wolverhampton on March 7 when finishing a two-length fourth after being set loads to do by Jamie Spencer, who challenged out wide after a wide trip throughout.

That was his first start for 261 days after being beaten a neck in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot last June.

Rated 104 for the Lincoln, the same rating he ran off at Wolverhampton and 5lb higher than Ascot, punters have latched onto the son of Too Darn Hot and he's now 5/1 favourite across the board including at Paddy Power.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “There were rumours that La Botte had worked well with Docklands ahead of Royal Ascot last year and he looked unlucky not to win the Britannia.

"His comeback run at Wolves was also eye catching earlier this month and a run of bets today has forced us into evasive action with punters believing he’ll go close in the Town Moor opener.”

Paddy Power: 5 Eternal Force, La Botte, 10 Rogue Diplomat, 12 Mississippi River, Shout, 16 Galeron, The Lost King, Valvano, 20 Bolster, Botanical, Celeborn, Crown Board, Godwinson, Mudbir, Orandi, Sea Force, Tribal Chief, 25 bar