Kyprios won the Long Distance Cup at Ascot | report and free video replay

Trawlerman, last year's winner, appeared tapped for toe when the tempo was turned up a notch but found his stride in the straight to stay on for third.

The pace quickened turning into the straight with Kyprios in pole position and although Sweet William threw down a strong challenge, Aidan O'Brien's charge proved too strong, winning by two and a quarter lengths.

Racing alongside stablemate The Euphrates at the head of affairs, with the Gosden pair of Trawlerman and Sweet William just behind, Ryan Moore and Kyprios were always in control of the contest.

"The people around him, everyone who is involved with him, made it happen," O'Brien said.

He continued: "There's such a big team around him, so many people involved with him but he's a very special horse, he's something we've never seen before. He's relentless, he's an unbelievable amount of quality so it doesn't matter if you go slow or if you go fast, he just goes there and he switches off. Ryan rides him incredible, he knows him inside out. Incredible horse really.

"We thought that John's horse would go, he made the running last year, and Christophe's (Soumillon) horse (The Euphrates) was very happy to make the running when the last time we met. We were very happy for John's horse to go if he wanted to go. Christophe jumped out and he gave him the opportunity to go so and then he knew nobody was going to go. It was perfect, Ryan was there then, second, and it was really the pace Ryan wanted to go.

"What can I say about Ryan? When you see him in that position it's usually very good for us."

The winner has just got a gear more

John Gosden said of the placed horses: “They both have run really well. Aidan’s horses controlled the pace up front and everyone thought there would be a good gallop and the front runners took back, so the fractions were pretty steady before they gradually increased it and kicked off the bend.

“Both of ours ran really well and both would have preferred a stronger, even pace. There was not much William (Buick, on Trawlerman) could have done about it as he was tucked in on the inside and Sweet William was three-wide the whole way.

“They’ve run exceptionally well but the winner has just got a gear more than the rest, simple as that.

“I think we’ll come back with these horses next year. They are lovely horses for staying races and both have great enthusiasm for it, they make it fun. These old long-distance horses make things fun and people enjoy the Gold Cup.”