Kyprios wins third Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown

Aidan O'Brien's seven-year-old will be targeted at winning a third Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next month and he completed his racecourse preparations with a comfortable win in this Group Three.

Sent off the 1/14 favourite under Ryan Moore, he was pushed out by his jockey to ensure a one-and-a-half length verdict over Dallas Star, who travelled well under Colin Keane.

Kyprios was always in control, though, and he found plenty to ensure the win - his ninth successive victory since he was beaten a neck by Trawlerman on Champions Day in the October of 2023.