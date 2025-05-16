Menu icon
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Kyprios - one of the abiding memories of day one
Kyprios

Kyprios wins third Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri May 16, 2025 · 37 min ago

Kyprios is on track for another crack at the Ascot Gold Cup after he won the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes for the third time at Leopardstown.

Aidan O'Brien's seven-year-old will be targeted at winning a third Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next month and he completed his racecourse preparations with a comfortable win in this Group Three.

Sent off the 1/14 favourite under Ryan Moore, he was pushed out by his jockey to ensure a one-and-a-half length verdict over Dallas Star, who travelled well under Colin Keane.

Kyprios was always in control, though, and he found plenty to ensure the win - his ninth successive victory since he was beaten a neck by Trawlerman on Champions Day in the October of 2023.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

