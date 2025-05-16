Kyprios wins third Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown

Kyprios is on track for another crack at the Ascot Gold Cup after he won the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes for the third time at Leopardstown.
Aidan O'Brien's seven-year-old will be targeted at winning a third Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next month and he completed his racecourse preparations with a comfortable win in this Group Three.
Sent off the 1/14 favourite under Ryan Moore, he was pushed out by his jockey to ensure a one-and-a-half length verdict over Dallas Star, who travelled well under Colin Keane.
Kyprios was always in control, though, and he found plenty to ensure the win - his ninth successive victory since he was beaten a neck by Trawlerman on Champions Day in the October of 2023.
