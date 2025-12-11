Kopek Des Bordes skips Christmas date due to 'minor' setback

Kopek Des Bordes will not be running at Leopardstown over Christmas.
The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old is already 9/4 second-favourite behind Lulamba for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March following a convincing chasing debut win at Navan in mid-November.
He was due to take up his entry in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase over two miles and a furlong at Leopardstown on December 26, but has missed a short period of work following minor surgery.
Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, owner Charlie McCarthy said: "The horse had a floating chip removed from his knee. A very, very, very minor operation.
"We were told by the vets that he will be ready to run at Christmas after winning in Navan. But it just took a little bit extra to heal. It has healed but he (Mullins) said he missed seven to 10 days and he wouldn't feel happy with his preparation to run at Christmas.
"It's a minor, minor, minor thing that happened and Kopek will give his supporters joy in their heart for a long time to come."
