Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Are you for or against Kopek Des Bordes?

Kopek Des Bordes skips Christmas date due to 'minor' setback

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu December 11, 2025 · 4h ago

Kopek Des Bordes will not be running at Leopardstown over Christmas.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old is already 9/4 second-favourite behind Lulamba for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March following a convincing chasing debut win at Navan in mid-November.

He was due to take up his entry in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase over two miles and a furlong at Leopardstown on December 26, but has missed a short period of work following minor surgery.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, owner Charlie McCarthy said: "The horse had a floating chip removed from his knee. A very, very, very minor operation.

"We were told by the vets that he will be ready to run at Christmas after winning in Navan. But it just took a little bit extra to heal. It has healed but he (Mullins) said he missed seven to 10 days and he wouldn't feel happy with his preparation to run at Christmas.

"It's a minor, minor, minor thing that happened and Kopek will give his supporters joy in their heart for a long time to come."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING