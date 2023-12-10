Kong Kong International Races Results: Glory for Golden Sixty in Mile

The eight-year-old Golden Sixty produced a sparkling performance to overcome stall 14 of 14 to win the Longines Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin for a record-equalling third time.

Golden Sixty won the Hong Kong Mile in 2020 and 2021 but was denied the hat-trick when runner-up behind California Spangle last year. He had won three Group 1s since that odds-on defeat last December, but hadn't been seen out since beating Beauty Joy in the Champions Mile in late-April. The absence proved no problem, though, as Golden Sixty, partnered by regular rider Vincent Ho, found an impressive turn of foot to burst clear in the straight. The race was soon in safe-keeping and, despite being closed down a bit close home, he ran out an impressive length-and-a-half winner over Voyage Bubble, with a further length and a quarter back to Namur in third. Golden Sixty joins Good Ba Ba as a three-time winner of the Hong Kong Mile, while this was a remarkable tenth Group 1 success of his career.

Warrior battles bravely in Hong Kong Cup Romantic Warrior dug deep under James McDonald to hold off Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg and make it back-to-back wins in the Hong Kong Cup.

Romantic Warrior was a decisive four-and-a-half-length winner of the Hong Kong Cup last year and looked set for another emphatic success when looming up on the turn for home. He was unable to extend away from his rivals, however, and was ultimately all out to get the verdict by a short-head from the rallying Luxembourg, who found plenty for Ryan Moore. Hishi Iguaza was a further short-head back in third. Romantic Warrior had also come out on top in a close finish to the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley when last seen.

Junko powers home in Hong Kong Vase Junko produced a powerful surge up the Sha Tin home straight to land the Longines Hong Kong Vase for Andre Fabre and Maxime Guyon on Sunday. Junko had made all the running when making his Group 1 breakthrough in the Grosser Allianz Preis Von Bayern at Munich last month but contrasting tactics were employed here after he was slowly away. Junko still had the field in front of him as he turned wide into the straight, but he picked up well under Guyon to hit the front inside the final furlong and get the verdict by a length over Zeffiro, who also stayed on well from the rear.

Aidan O'Brien's representative Warm Heart was a further two and a quarter lengths back in third. She held every chance and had led entering the home straight. Junko was providing Guyon with a second success in the race. Guyon teamed up with Fabre to win in 2014 with Flintshire, while the trainer also sent out Borgia to win in 1999 for Olivier Peslier. Second time Lucky Lucky Sweynesse landed the odds in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint to make amends for a short-price defeat in the race 12 months ago. Lucky Sweynesse had no luck in running when only sixth behind Wellington last year and he was briefly short of room again early in the straight. However, after being angled out by Zac Purton, Lucky Sweynesse came home powerfully to hit the front inside the final half-furlong and get the verdict by three-quarters of a length over the fast-finishing Lucky With You, with last year's winner Wellington a length back in third. John Quinn's mare Highfield Princess was in a threatening position turning for home but couldn't pick up like some of her rivals and ultimately finished sixth. This was an eighth success of 2023 for Lucky Sweynesse and a fourth of the year at Group 1 level.