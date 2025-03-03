Koktail Divn boost for Henry De Bromhead ahead of the Cheltenham Festival

Henry de Bromhead received a welcome boost ahead of the Cheltenham Festival when Koktail Divin ran out a ready winner at Leopardstown.

It hasn't been a vintage season for De Bromhead whose strike rate in January was a meagre 4% after only two winners from 55 runners. As signs of spring appear so, too, have the green shoots of recovery for the County Waterford handler who sent out four winners in February and was delighted to see Koktail Divin open his account for March in the Leopardstown Members Maiden Hurdle. A winner of two of his three starts in France, Koktail Divin made a promising start over hurdles when pushing Willie Mullins' Kaid d'Authie (fourth behind Kopek Des Bordes at the Dublin Racing Festival next time) close over this course and distance but failed to build on that when beaten over 20 lengths behind Kawaboomga. Racing for the first time since that defeat, Koktail Divin was always prominent under Rachael Blackmore and quickened clear to win decisively to his trainer's delight.

"Delighted for the Maloneys [owners]," he told Racing TV. "He came back wrong [the last day] and it was lovely to see him go and do that today. I was always going for another race and he wasn't eligible. I made a mistake and got it wrong and, as everyone knows, we probably weren't flying at the time. "I'd say we'll aim him at Aintree now which is great. He was impressive there and we'll have a look at Aintree, there are some nice races there for him."