Knight Salute jumps the last
Knight Salute likely to miss rest of the season after ‘severe setback’

By Sporting Life
10:51 · FRI December 16, 2022

High-class hurdler Knight Salute is likely to miss the rest of the season, after what trainer Milton Harris described as a “severe setback”.

The four-year-old picked up a Grade One prize at Aintree in the spring, originally dead-heating with Pied Piper before the stewards awarded him the race outright.

He was beaten by Pied Piper in a rematch at Cheltenham in October and was last seen finishing third to Knappers Hill in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

Harris posted on Twitter on Friday: “We are very disappointed to have to announce our stable flag bearer/warrior Knight Salute has unfortunately met with a severe setback.

“He was having a tooth extracted and unfortunately injured himself getting up from the general anaesthetic, he will most likely miss the rest of the season.

“Our current priority is to make his life comfortable.”

