Paul Nicholls believes the switch to a quicker surface will give Knappers Hill ‘every chance’ of regaining the winning touch and maintaining his unbeaten record around Wincanton in Saturday's Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle.

The seven-year-old gelding will bid to become the first horse since Melodic Rendezvous in the 2013/14 campaign to win both Saturday’s £70,000 Grade Two, and the Elite Hurdle in the same season. Knappers Hill landed the Unibet Elite Hurdle back in November, when making all to win by two and a half lengths. Knappers Hill, who is two from two at the Somerset track, came up short in his hat-trick bid for the season on his first start over an extended two and a half miles when fourth in the Grade Two careers @ dornangroup.com Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. Finishing one place ahead of him on that occasion was the Nicky Henderson-trained First Street who he will take on again. However, the Ditcheat handler is confident Knappers Hill can turn the tables in Saturday’s two-mile feature with conditions more to his liking.

Cheltenham Stable Tour: Nicky Henderson

Nicholls, who is seeking a fifth Kingwell Hurdle success, said: “He won the Elite Hurdle over course and distance earlier in the season, so we know he acts on the track. “He has to give First Street two pounds which isn’t ideal. He could do without the penalty, but he has got it. However, he is fit, fresh and well - he has every chance. “He ran okay at Cheltenham last time, but he just didn’t get two and a half miles on soft ground - end of story. “The International Hurdle at Cheltenham would have been ideal for him in December when the ground would have been more suitable for him, but unfortunately that meeting was called off. He needs good ground and he doesn’t want it soft. “Although First Street beat him last time that was over two and a half miles on soft ground and he didn’t perform that day. He is ready to go now and we are hopeful of a good run back on better ground.” With regular pilot Harry Cobden riding Pic D’Orhy in the Betfair Ascot Chase on the same day Knappers Hill will be partnered for the first time on the track by Bryony Frost, who the Valirann gelding impressed under in a recent schooling session.