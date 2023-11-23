Klassical Dream makes winning chase debut at Thurles

The multiple Grade 1-winning hurdler Klassical Dream made a successful start over fences at Thurles.
Sent off the 1/4 favourite in the Download The BetVictor App Irish EBF Beginners Chase under Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old jumped well out in front and didn't see another rival.
Digby (4/1) put up most resistance but was never on terms and came under pressure as the leader turned for home still hard on the bridle.
There was nine and a half lengths between the pair at the line, with the same distance back to Gold Bullion (100/30) back in third.
Bookmakers cut the winner in their antepost lists for the Cheltenham Festival in March, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet making him a 14/1 (from 20/1) shot for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and the same price for the Turners Novices' Chase over the intermediate two and a half mile trip.
“We’d have been disappointed if we were beaten, but he was foot perfect everywhere. He was quick getting from A to B and behaved himself relatively well as well, so maybe he has grown up,” Townend said.
“I never had to interfere as he was lining up his fences from 10 strides away and I only had to encourage him and not fall off. He was good and clever and was able to sort himself out at fences as well, which was a nice thing to take from it.
“He achieved a lot over hurdles and was a high-class horse to be going chasing. He had done plenty schooling and has taken to it really well.
“He hasn’t a million miles on the clock either and has loads of fire in his belly.”
