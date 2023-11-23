Klassical Dream makes winning chase debut at Thurles

The multiple Grade 1-winning hurdler Klassical Dream made a successful start over fences at Thurles.

Sent off the 1/4 favourite in the Download The BetVictor App Irish EBF Beginners Chase under Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old jumped well out in front and didn't see another rival. Digby (4/1) put up most resistance but was never on terms and came under pressure as the leader turned for home still hard on the bridle. There was nine and a half lengths between the pair at the line, with the same distance back to Gold Bullion (100/30) back in third. Bookmakers cut the winner in their antepost lists for the Cheltenham Festival in March, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet making him a 14/1 (from 20/1) shot for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and the same price for the Turners Novices' Chase over the intermediate two and a half mile trip.

