Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Kitzbuhel impresses at Kempton
Kitzbuhel impresses at Kempton

Kitzbuhel confirmed for Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed January 28, 2026 · 3h ago

As Willie Mullins prepares his team for the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown this weekend he has decided on one horse who will be coming over to England on Saturday.

Kitzbuhel will take up his five-day entry in the Grade 1 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday rather than stay closer to home for the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Sunday, where stablemate Final Demand is the odds-on favourite.

Mullins told Sporting Life on Wednesday: "Kitzbuhel will definitely be heading to Sandown Park on Saturday for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

"He's been training well since Christmas and given he had the experience of travelling over to England for the Kauto Star we know he handles such things well."

Mullins has won the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase once before when Gitane Du Berlais won for him in 2015 and Kitzbuhel looks a likely favourite as he bids to double his winning tally in the Sandown contest this weekend.

Racing Podcast: Dublin Racing Festival Preview

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING