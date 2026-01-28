Kitzbuhel confirmed for Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday

Kitzbuhel will take up his five-day entry in the Grade 1 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday rather than stay closer to home for the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Sunday, where stablemate Final Demand is the odds-on favourite.

Mullins told Sporting Life on Wednesday: "Kitzbuhel will definitely be heading to Sandown Park on Saturday for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

"He's been training well since Christmas and given he had the experience of travelling over to England for the Kauto Star we know he handles such things well."

Mullins has won the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase once before when Gitane Du Berlais won for him in 2015 and Kitzbuhel looks a likely favourite as he bids to double his winning tally in the Sandown contest this weekend.