Kitzbuhel confirmed for Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday

As Willie Mullins prepares his team for the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown this weekend he has decided on one horse who will be coming over to England on Saturday.
Kitzbuhel will take up his five-day entry in the Grade 1 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday rather than stay closer to home for the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Sunday, where stablemate Final Demand is the odds-on favourite.
Mullins told Sporting Life on Wednesday: "Kitzbuhel will definitely be heading to Sandown Park on Saturday for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
"He's been training well since Christmas and given he had the experience of travelling over to England for the Kauto Star we know he handles such things well."
Mullins has won the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase once before when Gitane Du Berlais won for him in 2015 and Kitzbuhel looks a likely favourite as he bids to double his winning tally in the Sandown contest this weekend.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.