Kitty’s Light makes final line-up for the 2024 Randox Grand National

Jack Tudor is keen to repay Christian Williams’ faith after the well-fancied Kitty’s Light snuck into the final line-up for the 2024 Randox Grand National.

Bidding to be the first Welsh-trained winner of the race since 1905, connections faced an anxious wait after Kitty’s Light was one of a trio of National candidates sweating after Monday’s confirmation stage. Eklat De Rire, Chambard and Kitty’s Light were among a plethora of runners allotted a rating of 146 for the big race but with that trio seeing their official handicap mark dropped to a figure of 145 since the weights were unveiled in February, a random ballot would have been required to determine which two of the three would take their chance in the world’s most famous steeplechase. However, the Melling Chase-bound Conflated came out of the race as expected on Thursday, meaning no ballot is required and all three will face the starter on Saturday afternoon. “You hear rumours and different things and we were quite confident, but in the end it ended up being tighter than we thought it might have been,” said Tudor. “In the end, we’re in and we’re really looking forward to it now and excited for Saturday.”

Kitty’s Light has been a star performer in Tudor’s short career in the saddle, with the 21-year-old aboard the gelding when he won the Eider, Scottish Grand National and Sandown’s season-ending bet365 Gold Cup in succession last year. Despite being installed as David Pipe’s Pond House number one following the retirement of Tom Scudamore, Tudor has continued to link up with Williams when arrangements allow, with it somewhat fitting the Ogmore-By-Sea handler provides him with the chance to dream of Grand National glory. “I suppose in racing you get the odd freak and Kitty’s Light is one of them. He’s not really bred to be doing what he’s doing but he’s just a freak,” continued Tudor. “It’s a great race to be involved in and I can’t thank Christian enough for his support and what he has done for me and putting me in the position where I’m able to ride horses like Kitty’s Light in the biggest races. “A lot of where I have got to is down to Christian and it’s great to be riding in the race for him. “First and foremost, we hope the horse gets round safe but if he could run a massive race, then it will be a brilliant day. All of Christian’s family will be there to enjoy it on Saturday and hopefully a dream can come true.”

