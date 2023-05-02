He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insights from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.

KIRSTEN RAUSING (owner/breeder)

ALL AGLEAM

16/4 b f Oasis Dream - Alla Speranza (Sir Percy)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Sales price: n/a

Full sister to smart 5-7f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Shine So Bright (117) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French 8.5f 3yo winner Amboseli (95). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner (109) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f Listed winner Altesse (109).

“An own-sister to the very useful and fast Group 2 winner Shine So Bright (six wins, £320,000) and a half-sister to a further two winners. Their dam won on debut at two and was a Group 3 winner in Ireland at three; her granddam is World Champion, dual Champion Stakes winner Alborada. This filly should be ready to show her mettle when she appears in public.”

ALLEGORICAL

23/3 b c Study of Man - Alea Iacta (Invincible Spirit)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 2022 Australian 10f Listed winner Aleas (113) and Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Alizarine (95). Dam a French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner (111) who was a full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Aloe Vera (109p) and a half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Alyssa (107) and 12f Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Albaflora (115).

“A paddock injury prevented this colt from going to the sales as a yearling. He is a half-brother to three winners - his dam’s first three produce - with the dam herself being a Group winner (beating colts) as a 2yo in France. His older sibling Aleas won a Listed race for this colt’s trainer and has since scored at the same level in Australia. The dam line is that of World Champions Alpinista and Alborada. This colt is much liked and seems well forward at the time of writing (April).”

ALLONSY

5/4 b f Study of Man - Alyssa (Sir Percy)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2023 12f winner Alternativa (83). Dam a Park Hill Stakes winner (109) who was a half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Alea Iacta (111), 12f Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Albaflora (115) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Aloe Vera (109p).

“This filly’s dam won the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes and a further four races; she is already the dam of a winner with her first foal, and this is the family of World Champions Alpinista and Alborada, as well as multiple Group 1 winner Albanova. We have always much liked this filly and she shows signs of coming to hand much sooner than her dam, possibly enough to be seen in public by late summer.”

CONSUELO

2/3 b f Study of Man - Cubanita (Selkirk)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to useful multiple 12f-2m winner Caribeno (94). Dam a dual 12f Group 3 winner (117) who was a half-sister to 2022 Australian 12f Group 1 winner Durston (114).

“A half-sister to two winners, from a dam who was a multiple Group winner (also 2nd in a Group 1) and rated Champion Older Filly in Germany; herself a half-sister to Durston, a Group 1 winner in Australia in 2022. Consuelo keeps strengthening and improving, and we are pleased with her but don’t expect to see her out until September.”

KINEMATICA

19/3 ch f Kendargent - Kinetica (Stormy Atlantic)

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2022 12f 3yo winner Tidal Storm (78) and 8.5f 2yo winner Kinaesthesia (76). Dam a 7f 2yo Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of a German 14f Listed winner (105).

“A half-sister to four winners - her dam’s first four produce. The dam herself won the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown as a 2yo and the next two dams are also Stakes Winners. This is the maternal family of Group 1 winners Madame Chiang and Villa Marina; also Time Warp and Glorious Forever, both in Hong Kong. A strong filly with plenty of presence, she pleases in her work and may be seen out by midsummer”

MEMORANDA

29/4 ch f Bobby’s Kitten - Memory Lane (With Approval)

Trainer: Rae Guest Sales price: n/a

Full sister to dual 7f winner Melodramatica (80) and a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 5.5-7f winner Verhoyen (103). Dam a dual 12f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 1m winner Island Light (106).

“A full sister to her trainer’s debut 2yo winner Melodramatica (in 2021), she is a half-sister to the very useful Irish sprinter Verhoyen (five wins, £160,000). Incidentally, her trainer also rode the filly’s fourth dam Highlight to be Champion 2yo in Scandinavia in 1973. This filly has always been much liked, and we expect to see her out in the latter half of the summer.”

DAVID REDVERS (Agent/Racing Manager)

CALAIS

4/5 b f Siyouni - Waldlied (New Approach)

Trainer: Andre Fabre Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: 600,000gns (David Redvers)

Half-sister to once-raced 2023 US 8.5f 3yo winner Equitize. Dam a French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner (112p) who was a three-parts sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist (132) and a half-sister to 10f Group 3 winner Waldkonig (117p) out of a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (109).

“Andre Fabre is very positive about this filly. She has done a couple of breezes already but naturally won't want rushing with her pedigree. One of my favourite fillies from the sales last year and a future addition to the Qatar broodmare band.”

CRYPTOLOGY (USA)

26/2 b c Kitten’s Joy - Hidden Message (Scat Daddy)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a

First foal of a Grade 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Listed level; 111) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo Listed winning (109) half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner/Oaks third Relish The Thought (113).

“He is a lovely colt who has settled in well at Kingsclere. He has been very straightforward to deal with and has a superb action. A mid-season type and hopefully another Kameko!”

KINGSCLERE (USA)

22/1 b f Kitten’s Joy - Sweeter Still (Rock of Gibraltar)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a

Full sister to Vertem Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Kameko (128). Dam a US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner who was a half-sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Kingsbarns (121) and Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Belle Artiste (104).

“A full sister to Kameko who is a lovely filly with a great attitude. She has sat upsides on a couple of occasions already and looks to have ability. She is very athletic when hitting full stride.”

LEICESTER SQUARE (IRE)

15/2 ch c Masar - Shalanaya (Lomitas)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Qatar Racing & China Horse Club Sales price: €160,000 (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club)

Half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed French 9.5-10f 3yo winner Shalamba (104). Dam a Prix de l’Opera winner (120) who was a half-sister to French 15f 3yo Group 2 winner Shankardeh (115).

“He is a lovely horse who has done a fair bit upsides already. Andrew feels he will want 7f to start with and at this moment in time, he looks a colt who could be ready to race from June onwards.”

OUT OF THE STARS

21/1 b f Zoustar - Out of The Flames (Showcasing)

Trainer: Archie Watson Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a

Full sister to 2022 US 5f 2yo winner Stars On Fire. Dam a 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes third (101) who was a half-sister to French 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Little Kim (95) out of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (95).

“Archie has always been of the opinion she is considerably above average. Her performance on debut at Kempton demonstrated that as she did just about everything wrong - making up a huge amount of ground in a short amount of time having totally blown the start. She will now go straight to the Queen Mary, which her mother actually placed in. We’re very optimistic about her.”

SIR LES PATTERSON

24/2 b c Zoustar - Evil Spell (Dutch Art)

Trainer: Harry Eustace Owner: Hedge, Woodside & Redvers Sales price: 85,000gns (Suman Hedge Bloodstock Pty)

Half-brother to fairly useful Irish dual 5f winner Harmony Rose (93). Dam an Italian dual 6f Listed winner (104) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 2022 7f 2yo winner Olivia Maralda (100) and Group 3-placed UK/Hong Kong 6-7f winner King of Hearts (115).

“Harry has been very positive in his bulletins about this colt. He has an excellent action and should be starting once the 6f races begin. He looks all speed.”

SOUTHBANK (IRE)

11/3 b c Acclamation - Ramone (Marju)

Trainer: Joseph O’Brien Owner: Qatar Racing & China Horse Club Sales price: €190,000 (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club)

Fourth foal of a Group 2-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 3 level; 109) who was the daughter of a twice-raced maiden (69) sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Londonnetdotcom (101).

“This colt looks all speed at the present moment. He is pleasing Joseph and looks a real two-year-old type at this early stage.”

STAR RUNNER

17/2 b c Zoustar - Bella Nouf (Dansili)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: D P Howden Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Majestic Glory (106) and useful triple 1m winner Running Lion (100). Dam a useful 9-10f 3yo winner (91) who was closely related to 10/10.5f 3yo Listed winner Nouriya (108; later dam of 1m Group 2 winner Aljazzi (117)).

“The dam has already produced a couple of good ones, including her Roaring Lion three-year-old with the Gosdens. This colt looks as if he could be a very nice midsummer two-year-old.”

SWEET CAROLINA

15/1 b f Zoustar - Carolinae (Makfi)

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes Owner: Mathis, D Redvers, A & E Frost & Fellowes Sales price: 140,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

First foal of a 7f Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of a 14f 3yo winning (74) granddaughter of 7f 3yo winner/Coronation Stakes third Someone Special (105), herself the dam of Juddmonte International winner One So Wonderful (121) and Dante Stakes winner Alnasr Alwasheek (117).

“One of my favourite fillies bred on farm, and she sold for 140k at Tattersalls. I loved her so much that I actually bought back into her. The early signs have been extremely encouraging.”

SWORD

28/2 b c Kingman - Ame Bleue (Dubawi)

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden Owner: Qatar Racing & David Howden Sales price: 500,000gns (David Redvers)

Half-brother to 2022 dual 1m 3yo winner Oceania Legend (93p). Dam a French 9.5f Listed winner (112) who was a half-sister to 2022 French 12f Listed winner Any Time Soon (107) out of Prix de Diane winner Aquarelliste (123).

“A lovely Kingman colt we own in partnership with David Howden. Everything has gone to plan at this stage, and we have very high hopes for him. He could be exciting.”

TOURIST

28/2 b c Zoustar - Ainippe (Captain Rio)

Trainer: Ger Lyons Owner: R A Pegum Sales price: £70,000 (David Redvers/R Pegum)

Half-brother to 2022 Hungarian 5f winner Stream. Dam a Group 1-placed Irish 5-7f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 111) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish/Hong Kong 8-10f winner Insayshable (115) and Group 3-placed Irish dual 5f winner My Laureate (110).

“The dam has been a little quiet to this point, but this colt may just change all that. Ger has been extremely bullish about this colt’s prospects and will hopefully make it to Royal Ascot.”

TRAFALGAR SQUARE (IRE)

2/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Turret Rocks (Fastnet Rocks)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: 600,000gns (David Redvers)

Half-brother to useful 2022 Irish 6f 2yo winner Age of Kings (100). Dam a Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 110) who was a half-sister to Australian 11.5f Group 3 winner Beyond Thankful (108).

“He is a lovely horse who is growing and changing all the time. He has just resumed faster work and can hopefully make it out when the 7f maidens arrive. He oozes quality.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

20/3 b f Camacho - Alyssum (New Approach)

Trainer: Amy Murphy Owner: D P Howden Sales price: 105,000gns (David Redvers)

Half-sister to 2022 Swedish 12f Group 3 winner Hard One To Please (110p) and Group 3-placed 5f 2yo winner Dandy Alys (92). Dam a maiden (78) half-sister to dual 7f Group 3 winner Alanza (114) and 7f 2yo Listed winner Alonsoa (95).

“A sweet sort of filly who looks like she will make a two-year-old type. The hope is she will be running by late May or June time.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

12/3 b f Invincible Spirit - Sophie Germain (Indian Ridge)

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: €280,000 (David Redvers)

Half-sister to smart Irish 6-8.5f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Creggs Pipes (114), 2022 French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Jannah Rose (106p) and Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Silver Spear (88). Dam an unraced daughter of Oaks d’Italia winner Nydrion.

“An absolute queen of a filly physically who we are all looking forward to watching during the second half of the season. Her three-year-old half-sister looks potentially very good in France.”