Kinross continued his brilliant run of form in 2022 as he won over six furlongs for the first time in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint.

The five-year-old won his first Group One in the Prix de la Foret over seven furlongs at Longchamp last time out, with Frankie Dettori doing the steering, and the Italian was in the plate again here as he ruthlessly dismissed a big field by two-and-a-quarter lengths. Ralph Beckett's horse had tried six furlongs on two previous occasions, both times at this track, including when he was hampered in this race last year, but this was the first time it worked in his favour. Dettori went for home from some way out but his mount responded well for pressure to see off 150/1 outsider Run To Freedom who ran a huge race in second for Henry Candy. Last year's winner Creative Force was third with Ascot specialist Rohaan in fourth.

A jubilant Dettori said: “Ralph has been training fantastically this year. Two Group Ones in the space of two weeks for Kinross and we will take him to America now (Breeders’ Cup Mile). “I kicked earlier than I usually would with him. I know seven is his optimum trip so I said ‘let’s go, come and catch me’. “Kinross loves the conditions, Ralph has found the key to this horse, he keeps him happy at home and doesn’t do much with him. He is in tremendous form. He has now won the last four and two Group Ones in two weeks. He is a push-button ride. “I was very confident he would run a huge race. As you know, six is his bare minimum, but the conditions made the race a bit tougher for the others. “The one I wanted to follow was William Buick (on Creative Force), but I saw the distress signal about one and a half out and I knew my fella would stay and he would not stop in front, so I kicked him nice and early and he ran to the line and I was able to hear the crowd cheering, which was a very good feel-good factor.” As to reports of a possible retirement at the end of next season, he added: “I might. It is a possibility. But I didn’t say I was going to. I will keep it going. Everybody is always asking. So I always tell them it is a possibility.”

Beckett eyeing Breeders' Cup Mile Beckett said: “What a horse – to go and do that, what a horse. When he was a three-year-old the late James Delahook, who managed the stud for Julian and Sarah Richmond-Watson phoned up and asked, ‘should I be backing this horse for the Guineas?’. “I replied, ‘Do you know what, James? I think he is quick enough to win a July Cup’. It took me a while, but I’m nearly there. “I’ve always had a little bit of a hankering for him to do it at this trip and now was the time, even though with the Breeders’ Cup Mile on the horizon, he’ll go there as well with any luck. “He is better off running than galloping. We are only an hour down the road and once we got enough juice in the ground – soft ground over six is no bother to him. I’m just delighted to see him travel so well. What a horse he is, we are blessed to have him, we really are. “You wait a long time for horses like this. I trained his mother and she ran in the Oaks, so for him to be effective at this trip gives us all a real kick.”