Kinross and Frankie Dettori ran out easy winners of the Group One Qatar Prix de la Foret Presente par Education Above All at ParisLongchamp.

Fourth on heavy ground in last year's contest, Kinross was sent off the 11/8 favourite and his supporters never had a moment's worry in the seven furlong contest. Settled in the second half of the field, Kinross gradually edged closer in the straight before being given the office by his jockey and the race was put to bed in a matter of strides. Dettori, who had suffered a slightly frustrating run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe when third from a wide draw, gave a full celebration as they crossed the line clear of their nearest rival. Malavath, whose owners expressed frustration that he would be ridden by Christophe Soumillon - who also had to settle for second in the Arc - after the controversy that preceded the meeting, chased Kinross home with Japanese raider Entscheiden reprising last year's third at the rewarding odds of 80/1. Dettori duly rewarded racegoers around the winner's enclosure with a flying dismount before conducting their singing. The winner, trained by Ralph Beckett who saddled Westover to finish sixth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, is now 4/1 from 6s with Paddy Power for the British Champions Sprint at Ascot.

🏇🤩 He's all class - Kinross storms to victory in the Prix de la Foret, under @FrankieDettori!



🥇 Three wins on the bounce for @RalphBeckett's star, and a first at G1 level!pic.twitter.com/8If3ONlKAi — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 2, 2022