Kinross and Frankie Dettori ran out easy winners of the Group One Qatar Prix de la Foret Presente par Education Above All at ParisLongchamp.
Fourth on heavy ground in last year's contest, Kinross was sent off the 11/8 favourite and his supporters never had a moment's worry in the seven furlong contest.
Settled in the second half of the field, Kinross gradually edged closer in the straight before being given the office by his jockey and the race was put to bed in a matter of strides.
Dettori, who had suffered a slightly frustrating run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe when third from a wide draw, gave a full celebration as they crossed the line clear of their nearest rival.
Malavath, whose owners expressed frustration that he would be ridden by Christophe Soumillon - who also had to settle for second in the Arc - after the controversy that preceded the meeting, chased Kinross home with Japanese raider Entscheiden reprising last year's third at the rewarding odds of 80/1.
Dettori duly rewarded racegoers around the winner's enclosure with a flying dismount before conducting their singing.
The winner, trained by Ralph Beckett who saddled Westover to finish sixth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, is now 4/1 from 6s with Paddy Power for the British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
Beckett said: “He’s bred for this ground, out of a Selkirk mare who loved it, and he came here in a really good place.
“Apart from getting beaten in the Lennox, he’s done it all year. Unless Tenebrism saw out the trip on this ground, I felt he would be tough to beat and that is how it proved.
“It’s great for Marc (Chan, owner) – what a year he’s had, with different horses, not just one.
“He’ll probably go to the Breeders’ Cup Mile now, we’ve always fancied that for him. I’d fancy the Champions Sprint for him as well, but that hasn’t happened for us and we’ll probably go to Kentucky.
“Last year I think we got too far back, Frankie would agree but it doesn’t matter now because he came good today.”
Dettori said: “He came here in great form. Last year we had a bad draw and were too far back, this horse is two lengths better this year.
“His confidence was sky high today. Ralph has done a great job, we were confident of a big show and that is what he did.
“I kept it simple, sat mid-division and when I pressed the button, he hits a 100-yard flat spot but the turbo then kicks in and he puts the race to bed very quickly.
“He was by far my best chance of the day. I really liked Torquator Tasso in the Arc but when the draw came out it made it tough. He ran a super race but it would have been very difficult to beat Alpinista today, she looked incredible.”
