Kingwell Hurdle report and replay: Golden Ace back to winning ways

Golden Ace wore down Burdett Road to resume winning ways in the BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.
The conqueror of Brighterdaysahead in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, Jeremy Scott’s charge had been below that level in two previous starts this term.
However back to two miles the seven-year-old bounced back with the Jeremy Scott team in better form but needed all of Lorcan Williams’ strength in the saddle.
She was off the bridle with three hurdles to jump but responded to his every urging, joining issue with the runner-up and Hansard two out.
The protagonists had the race between them soon after and in the dying strides Golden Ace finally put matters to bed, forging on to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.
Betfair cut the winner to 12/1 for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham while Paddy Power are 16/1 from 25s (non-runner/no bet) for the Champion.
The winning rider punched the air as he crossed the line and told Racing TV: "It was a bit of relief really because I wasn’t really happy the whole way round. Her jumping was only OK and she wasn’t really travelling.
“I knew the better ground was wide but I didn’t’ really want to be that wide and thought if I could get her to the hedge it might get her going. She was very tough. It hasn’t been plain sailing this season, she hasn’t been 100% and I hope there’s still some improvement out of her.
“I was amazed how tough she was towards the end, she had to grind it out and all credit to the Jeremy Scott team and thank you to the owners for letting me ride her. It’s a real boost for me anyhow, I’m very lucky to get on board and glad she got the job done.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.