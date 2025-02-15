Kingwell Hurdle report and replay: Golden Ace back to winning ways

The conqueror of Brighterdaysahead in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, Jeremy Scott’s charge had been below that level in two previous starts this term.

However back to two miles the seven-year-old bounced back with the Jeremy Scott team in better form but needed all of Lorcan Williams’ strength in the saddle.

She was off the bridle with three hurdles to jump but responded to his every urging, joining issue with the runner-up and Hansard two out.

The protagonists had the race between them soon after and in the dying strides Golden Ace finally put matters to bed, forging on to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.

Betfair cut the winner to 12/1 for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham while Paddy Power are 16/1 from 25s (non-runner/no bet) for the Champion.