Kingwell Hurdle next stop for Champion Hurdle-bound Alexei

Joe Tizzard insists the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton remains the preferred target for Alexei on his next start ahead of a tilt at the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Despite giving the six-year-old an entry in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury, in which he tops the weights, the Milborne Port handler says it is all systems go for the Grade Two contest at the Somerset track on February 14. After tasting defeat in the DragonBet Welsh Champion Hurdle at Chepstow on his return, the son of Tai Chi roared back with wins in the Lavazza Handicap Hurdle at Ascot and the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. And although Alexei came up short in his hat-trick bid in the Ascot Rotary Club Festive Handicap Hurdle at the Berkshire venue on his latest start, it has not deterred Tizzard from going in pursuit of Grade One glory at the Festival after his next outing. Tizzard said: “He is going to go to the Kingwell and I’ve only put him in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury to cover all options really. He has got a Champion Hurdle entry and he will have a County Hurdle entry. He has earnt all the options. “He will go to the Kingwell and we will almost certainly run him in a Champion Hurdle. "His form was franked at Windsor on Friday by Hot Fuss and Wilful, who beat him at Ascot last time, with that pair finishing first and second. We went chasing Wilful and that probably cost us second at Ascot. He is in lovely nick at home.”

