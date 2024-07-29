King’s Gambit in line for York return

So impressive when winning the London Gold Cup at Newbury on his seasonal bow, Harry Charlton’s three-year-old was then widely considered an unlucky loser when charging home to finish second to Jayarebe in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Saxon Warrior colt stepped up to Group Two level for the Sky Bet York Stakes and was only reeled in close home by Alflaila after leading for most of the way in what was a slowly-run affair.

Charlton believes his charge was not seen to best effect on the Knavesmire and is now contemplating another trip for the Ebor meeting.

“We were delighted with him and I think it’s fair to say the race wasn’t really run to suit,” said the Beckhampton handler.

“We’re probably more 12 furlongs than 10 furlongs at some point and a sprint really didn’t suit us, but he ran great and it was lovely to see him lobbing along with ears pricked relaxed, whereas all the others were tanking.”

King’s Gambit is entered in the Great Voltigeur Stakes and the Juddmonte International and both races will be considered.

Charlton added: “We need to talk to Mohammed Jaber (owner) and see what he thinks, but there aren’t actually that many options.

“He’s got two entries at York and we’ll see whether Mohammed Jaber wants to go that way or not, and then we’ll make a plan from there.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.