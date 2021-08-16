Saffron Beach claimed her first Group One prize with an impressive display in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.
Jane Chapple-Hyam's stable star has a fine record on the Rowley Mile and led the group racing down the far side of the track throughout.
Two furlongs out it was clear she was in control of the race full stop - powering home under William Buick to score by three lengths.
Mother Earth, who beat the winner into second in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, came home for second without landing a telling blow with Dreamloper another late closer in third.
