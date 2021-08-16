Sporting Life
Saffron Beach routs her rivals in the Sun Chariot
Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes report: Saffron Beach slams rivals

By David Ord
15:56 · SAT October 02, 2021

Saffron Beach claimed her first Group One prize with an impressive display in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's stable star has a fine record on the Rowley Mile and led the group racing down the far side of the track throughout.

Two furlongs out it was clear she was in control of the race full stop - powering home under William Buick to score by three lengths.

Mother Earth, who beat the winner into second in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, came home for second without landing a telling blow with Dreamloper another late closer in third.

