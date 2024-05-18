King Of Steel leaves Roger Varian as he recuperates from injury

Kia Joorabchian has confirmed King Of Steel has left Roger Varian's yard as he recuperates from injury - but refused to be drawn on whether he'd return to the Newmarket handler.
Winner of the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot on his final start of last season, the four-year-old was found to be lame after working on Tuesday.
The British Horseracing Authority site shows he was transferred to Dominic Ffrench Davis' stables on Thursday but also that he isn't currently in training.
Speaking to Matt Chapman on ITV Racing on Saturday the Amo Racing chief said: "King Of Steel has got an injury and has moved to our own yard. All our injured horses always go there, there's nothing different about that.
"I don't like to talk about the future, because we never know. People ask me what are the plans for him, at the moment I was there to see him today and he looks great. Fingers crossed but we are very disappointed, very heartbroken about what has happened.
"He was a very, very sound horse and I believe he shouldn't have been where he is today. I'm devastated by it and we will never, ever rush him. We're going to wait and make sure that he's 100% before we make any decisions on what we're going to do with him in the future."
When pressed on whether he still has horses in training with Varian, Joorabchian said: "You're pushing a button which I don't want to discuss about. In racing people don't want to hear the truth and I don't want to discuss anything else."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org