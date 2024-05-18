King Of Steel leaves Roger Varian as he recuperates from injury

Winner of the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot on his final start of last season, the four-year-old was found to be lame after working on Tuesday.

The British Horseracing Authority site shows he was transferred to Dominic Ffrench Davis' stables on Thursday but also that he isn't currently in training.

Speaking to Matt Chapman on ITV Racing on Saturday the Amo Racing chief said: "King Of Steel has got an injury and has moved to our own yard. All our injured horses always go there, there's nothing different about that.

"I don't like to talk about the future, because we never know. People ask me what are the plans for him, at the moment I was there to see him today and he looks great. Fingers crossed but we are very disappointed, very heartbroken about what has happened.