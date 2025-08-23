Room did eventually come but the birds had flown with King Of The Cities and Boiling Point sticking admirably to their tasks and Skukuza just ran out of track; the first three home were separated by just a head and a neck.

Bullet Point and Gladius made their challenges on the stands' side as the field raced down the middle of the wide York straight whereas Sean Levey made his move on the inside of the leader. Behind them Ryan Moore was trying to wind up Skukuza, keen early, for a challenge and needed room.

Eventual second Boiling Point made the running with Bullet Point and King Of Cities just in behind but closely followed by Gladius who was kept a little wide early in the race by Bullet Point as both looked to slot in from high draws.

The market was dominated by Thursday's handicap winner Bullet Point and Gladius and both seemed to be ideally placed given the way the Group 3 contest evolved.

King Of Cities, trained by Richard Hannon, was winning for just the second time in his career but he has only finished out of the frame once, when ninth in the Prix du Jockey Club [French Derby] in June.

Winning rider Sean Levey told Racing TV: "I wanted to make the running. I've ridden him in the past, albeit I thought he wanted to go a bit further.

"Even over a mile trip, when sat in and giving him a nice ride, he finds ways of not getting out so I was adamant today I wanted to go forward on him. He never gave me the impression he was going to jump slow but when the gates opened he stood there for a second but luckily enough he was willing when he came out and I got a handy enough position I suppose.

"The biggest problem I'd have had is if we went up the rail but the track is obviously riding that bit better down the middle, I had a chance to go when I liked and at the two it looked as though he was going to be very dominant but he got there, there's no badness in him, he's probably an intelligent horse and keeps a little bit up his sleeve.

"I did mention that if he's a horse we're going to keep for next year then gelding might help him."

There was an intake of breath from Hannon when that was put to him with the trainer saying: "It might well be an option but I don't think so, I'd rather make a stallion than a gelding. He might have looked a bit green in areas, he's a very good horse and he's very economical in his output.

"He's nearly won a lot of races and he sort of meandered there a little bit; he's a very talented horse and it's all about next year. He got there quite comfortably and it looked like he was going to win quite well and then he's gone that way, that way [indicates left and right] but he's got loads of ability. I'll speak to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and see what he thinks but hopefully he stays in training and it could be a big year for him."

The Sky Bet Strensall Stakes was a 'win and you're in' for the Bahrain Trophy and Hannon admitted that would be 'a massive option' with the 10 furlong trip expected to suit.