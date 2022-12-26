We run the rule over the remaining contenders for this year's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

AHOY SENOR

Has been left in here despite seemingly having other festive options but, while far from disgraced when second to Bravemansgame in the Kauto Star over this course and distance 12 months ago, there are still some reservations as to whether this will prove to be his ideal track. He’s also yet to really deliver on the immense promise he showed when winning in G1 novice company at Aintree in the spring, and he’ll need to brush up on his jumping if he’s to trouble the main players here.

BRAVEMANSGAME

Won five of his six chase starts to date and clearly wasn’t anywhere near his best when kicked into touch by Ahoy Senor at Aintree in the spring. Back with a smooth display in the Charlie Hall Chase, comfortably seeing off Eldorado Allen who was conceding 3lb in fairness to the grey. One of the finest jumpers of a fence around at the moment and looks to have all the tools to give another very good account here having won the Kauto Star on this card last Boxing Day.

ELDORADO ALLEN

Probably just a fraction below the very best around at two and a half and three miles, though his form so far this season has been encouraging and suggests he might just be developing into an even better stayer. Was giving Bravemansgame 3lb when beaten only three and a half lengths by him at Wetherby, before a creditable second to Protektorat in very testing conditions in the Betfair Chase – which is often the key race to focus on when looking for a King George winner. He holds each-way claims here.

ENVOI ALLEN

Always held in the highest regard by Gordon Elliott as a young horse but seemed to lose his way completely after a change in stables, though did win a (three-runner) Grade 1 over two miles and one furlong at Leopardstown last Christmas. Back in the groove when stepped back up to three miles at Down Royal last month, but putting two good runs together has been a bit of a challenge in recent seasons and it's hard to be overly confident in an even stronger field on this occasion.

FRODON

Remarkably consistent and high-class chaser over the years and the fire clearly still burns bright as he defied a mark of 158 to win a valuable handicap at Wincanton on his seasonal return in early-November. Not quite at that level when third in the Betfair Chase since and probably going to struggle to repeat his 2020 success in this feature contest.

HITMAN

Promising youngster from a yard that knows a thing or two about such types. Had appeared to be flattering to deceive before registering an odds-on win in a minor event at Haydock last month but the form of his head second in the Old Roan – conceding over two stone to the winner – reads well, while he looks likely to travel and jump well for a long way on this first try over three miles. Quite whether he wants such a test of stamina remains to be seen but he’s earned a crack at it and cannot be dismissed out of hand despite having something to find with the leading form horses.

L’HOMME PRESSE

One of the rising starts of the staying chase scene, having won five of his six novice starts including the Grade 1 Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival in March. His Aintree run behind Ahoy Senor was very flat but he was back in the groove with a stylish Rehearsal Handicap Chase win at Newcastle last month, defying a mark of 164 in the process. Revised rating of 170 makes him the one to beat here and although he lacks course experience, that wasn’t an issue for last year’s winner Tornado Flyer, while this horse has some strong form on other right-handed tracks – Ascot and Sandown. Any further improvement would make him very hard to beat, especially with welcome rain in the forecast.

MILLERS BANK

Lacks the requisite class to be considered a genuine contender for top honours here despite the fact he’s looked ready for another crack at two miles following placed efforts in useful company at Carlisle and Huntingdon the last twice. Previous effort over this far didn’t exactly go to plan at Punchestown in the spring, though, so it’s not guaranteed to spark a huge amount of improvement. Far too many question marks against his name.

ROYALE PAGAILLE

Royal Pagaille - could make reappearance

Won the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock for the second successive season last erm but could finish only fifth in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and Betway Bowl at Aintree last time. Only eight but needs a career-best by some way to win this on his reappearance. Stable have a more obvious candidate in L'Homme Presse and Royale Pagaille has an entry in the Coral Welsh National too.