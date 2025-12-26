King George VI Chase report: Vicki Gibbins on the remarkable win of The Jukebox Man

Our writer at the course Vicki Gibbin reflects on a memorable day at Kempton as The Jukebox Man won a remarkable Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

A nose. A last-minute lunge. The scream of the crowd. Three flash past the post. Confusion. Chaos. Rising tension. The delayed announcement comes: The Jukebox Man has won the 2025 King George in a head-bobbing finish with Banbridge and Gaelic Warrior. The buzz is palpable. Cries of ‘the race of the century’, ‘amazing finish’, ‘who won, who won?’ are all heard as the crowd surge to the winners’ enclosure to cheer home their hero. It is Willie Mullins, trainer of the third-placed Gaelic Warrior, who sums up the feelings of the watching horseracing nation. “An incredible race,” he says. “We’ve been beaten a short head, but we’ve only finished third. Every horse had a chance in the last 200 yards.”

There’s a cloud over Kempton as the gates open for the traditional Boxing Day meeting – no amount of dancing Christmas trees and angels on stilts can distract from the ongoing news that the racecourse could be sold for housing. But we’re lucky in racing, it always delivers when we need it the most. On course, visitors are captivated and enthralled by the giants that walk amongst them. “He’s a solid each-way chance,” muses Joseph O’Brien, as he poses for photos with delighted fans, who are curious to know the chance of Banbridge in the big race. For spectators watching the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase, they’re surrounded in the crowd by names and faces that are instantly recognisable. Ben Pauling laughs with his family, Paul Nicholls closes his eyes in despair as Blueking d’Oroux makes an error at the second fence and Olly Murphy watches alongside owners, enjoying the spectacle without the pressure of a runner. None are as delighted as Johnson White, co-trainer of the courageous Thomas Mor, who manages a second for outsider backers behind Willie Mullins’ Kitzbuhel. “It was a fantastic performance with lots to look forward to,” he smiles. “This time last year, he was winning a Pertemps Qualifier at Wincanton. There are options for him next season; potentially a Coral Gold Cup horse. He’s a lovely horse, great attitude – he stays and jumps.” Even the equine legends are on hand. Kempton’s Retraining Of Racehorses Equine Ambassador Coneygree, better known for his Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning exploits, greets the old and the young alike. “He’s a legend,” beams a pint-adorned punter, watching the gelding with unadulterated adoration, quietly cropping grass on the lawn outside the weighing room.

Gaelic Warrior, The Jukebox Man and Banbridge at the last