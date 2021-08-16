ASTERION FORLONGE

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Form: 433-1U

433-1U Odds: 11/2 Grade One-winning novice hurdler who has yet to register a top-level triumph over fences, no doubt in part due to his persistent jumping errors. Looked a cut above when putting it all together in handicap company at Punchestown at the end of last season and appeared to be going better than anything in the race before losing Bryan Cooper three-out in the John Durkan earlier this month. Seems to prefer going right-handed which is a bonus around here, but his fencing will never have been under such pressure before and, for all his talent, it's consequently hard to have maximum faith.

CHANTRY HOUSE

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Form: 3111-1

3111-1 Odds: 11/2 Had Asterion Forlonge back in third when winning the Grade One Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March and capped a very productive (4-5) novice campaign with a 32-length success upped to three miles and one furlong at Aintree the following month. Was flattered by that bare margin after his main rival crashed out, but loads to like about his comeback win in a two-runner affair at Sandown last month and his jumping will be a real asset as he makes his Kempton debut on Boxing Day. Has that fine blend of speed and stamina for this sort of test and not too hard to envisage him really putting it up to the established performers, both here and back at Cheltenham in March.

CLAN DES OBEAUX

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Form: 2321-1

2321-1 Odds: 11/4 Limitations exposed when it comes to Cheltenham but has always looked a bit of a natural around this track and duly rewarded with back-to-back King George wins in 2018 and 2019. Last season was seemingly turning into a relatively disappointing one (only third, beaten over eight lengths, when 85/40 favourite for this race) until Paul Nicholls reached for the cheekpieces in the spring, the horse promptly winning Grade Ones at Aintree and Punchestown in superb fashion. Has tended to need a run to put him 100 per cent straight in the past so interesting that connections have decided to come here first time out this season, but whichever way to see that little poser he's clearly a significant form player if resuming close to where he left off earlier in 2021.

DASHEL DRASHER

Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott Form: 3111-3

3111-3 Odds: 66/1 No escaping the fact he's a notch below the majority of these rivals - 12lb below Clan Des Obeaux on Timeform Ratings - but it'll be good to see how he gets on after breaking through at Grade One level at Ascot in February. The big question mark, on top of lacking the requisite class, surrounds stamina as he's never raced beyond an extended two miles, five furlongs so he's likely playing for places alone and that could be very hard to achieve if he attempts to go toe-to-toe with Frodon from an early point in the race.

FRODON

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Form: 4151-1

4151-1 Odds: 9/2 One of the most consistent, high-class chasers in Britain over the past three seasons. He broke through at Grade One level in the 2019 Ryanair Chase before returning to the limelight last year when winning a Cheltenham handicap from a BHA mark of 164, and then making all in this event. Put up a decent fight from the front in the Gold Cup at the Festival in March too before signing off with a narrow win over Mister Fisher at Sandown and started this season in the best possibly fashion in Down Royal's three-mile Ladbrokes Champion Chase. Almost impossible to imagine he won't give his running under Bryony Frost once again, though suspicion is that this year's race may contain a bit more depth.

LOSTINTRANSLATION

Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Colin Tizzard Form: 3P5P-1

3P5P-1 Odds: 10/1 Has had something of a rollercoaster career, certainly during his time over fences, having looked to have the chasing world at his feet at the end of 2019. Came here as a 15/8 chance that year but disappointingly pulled-up and while straight back on song when third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup the following spring, he was unable to recapture anything like that sort of form until making a successful reappearance at Ascot (following another breathing operation) last month. Evidently fine again physically now, having been prone to breaking blood vessels in the past, and if able to put two peak performances back-to-back, he should be perfectly suited to how this race is run as he moves up to three miles again.

MINELLA INDO

Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Henry De Bromhead Form: 1F41-3

1F41-3 Odds: 11/4 Has looked top-class from a very early stage and won two Grade One novice hurdles before just missing out when second to Champ in an extraordinary renewal of the RSA Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in 2020 (Allaho back in third). Started last year well before an inexperienced fall at Leopardstown appeared to set him back, but came right back to the boil to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in tremendous fashion from stablemate A Plus Tard and dual previous winner Al Boum Photo. Looked a bit sluggish and short of peak fitness on his seasonable comeback when third, beaten five lengths by Frodon, at Down Royal but no doubt fully fit again for this and every chance he'll figure closely despite posting most of his best efforts over fences on left-handed tracks.

MISTER FISHER

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Form: P1PU2-

P1PU2- Odds: 40/1 Still only a seven-year-old so fair chance we've yet to see him reach his peak as a chaser which, coupled with the form of his neck second to Frodon at Sandown when last seen, does offer a little bit of hope. There are obvious concerns, however, not least the fact he's unproved at the trip (unseated rider on previous try at Aintree in April) and his lack of a prep run is also worrying given he's never won fresh since his racecourse debut in a bumper at this track. He's 2-2 at the course overall, having won a novice hurdle here too, but well worth opposing on balance.

SAINT CALVADOS

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Form: 22/4U-

22/4U- Odds: 16/1 Big ask to make his debut for a new yard and first appearance of the season in a race as competitive as this, but Paul Nicholls has pulled off similar feats in the past. He almost made the transition from high-class handicapper to Grade One winner when narrowly denied by Min in the 2020 Ryanair Chase and was far from disgraced when fourth to Frodon in this race 12 months ago. Ended his time with Harry Whittington on a low note, unseating Gavin Sheehan at Sandown back in February, and he's probably an each-way chance at best if most of the big guns stand their ground.

TORNADO FLYER

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Form: 2543-5

2543-5 Odds: 33/1 Clearly got a decent engine and he looks fairly versatile, but it could also be argued he's a touch 'tripless', having not been quick enough over two miles and also struggled to make the grade as a stayer. Sticking to the task well on his seasonal return in the John Durkan (2m4f) last month but will need to pull out a career best if he's to be seriously competitive here and the chances are that he stays at home for another shot at the Savills Chase, the race in which he was a distant fifth behind A Plus Tard last Christmas.

Verdict... Lots to like about several of these, hence the open-looking nature to the market, but the two most compelling at the odds are last year's winner Frodon, who looks nailed on to perform very well once more, and progressive CHANTRY HOUSE. The latter is arguably on the steepest trajectory of them all and still open to the most amount of improvement at the same time. He'll handle any ground, has plenty of gears as well as proven stamina, while his accurate jumping will keep him in the hunt for a very long way if Frodon puts the pressure on from an early stage. Of the two at the top of the betting, two-time winner Clan Des Obeaux is preferred to Minella Indo, who might not be seen at his very best until returning to Cheltenham in the spring.