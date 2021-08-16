Will Frodon get another soft lead? Frodon was an authoritative winner of the King George VI Chase last season but he was seen to maximum effect under a well-judged, front-running ride from Bryony Frost, who dictated a steady gallop that resulted in the winning time being around four seconds slower than that clocked by Shan Blue in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase earlier on the same card. Frodon was also the beneficiary of an excellent ride in the Champion Chase at Down Royal in October, when Frost again dictated and was able to set the fractions that she wanted. Frodon was by no means handed those races as he still had to jump well, dig deep and show top-class form, but the way those contests developed put his rivals at a disadvantage.

The bold-jumping Frodon, who is as tough as they come, has shown how difficult he can be to pass if presented with an uncontested lead, but he may not enjoy such an advantage here. The decision to fit Minella Indo with cheekpieces, presumably in a bid to sharpen him up, suggests that Rachael Blackmore will be riding the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in a positive style and ensuring that it doesn't develop into a dash for home.

Can Minella Indo show his best over a sharp three miles? Minella Indo produced the best performance of his career in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when beating stablemate A Plus Tard by a length and a quarter, with Al Boum Photo, the winner of the previous two renewals, four and a quarter lengths back in third. That was a top-class display from Minella Indo, who earned a Timeform rating of 175 that has only been bettered by Don Cossack, Bobs Worth and Long Run in the race in the last decade. Three and a quarter miles around Cheltenham's stiff, undulating course clearly provides a different test to three miles around a flat, sharp track like Kempton, where there is a much greater emphasis on speed.

That raises obvious questions about whether Minella Indo can run to the same level he did in the Gold Cup, but his performance over three miles in the RSA Chase the previous season certainly offers encouragement. The race is remembered for Champ's stunning surge that carried him to victory, but it should not be forgotten how strongly Minella Indo travelled, and how he was able to match strides with Allaho when that top-class rival lifted the tempo after the third-last. Minella Indo tends to travel with zest and, with cheekpieces applied to further sharpen him up, it would be a surprise were he to lack the speed for this test.

Will Asterion Forlonge's jumping hold up? Asterion Forlonge has fallen or unseated on three of his eight starts over fences, but it's probably fairer to categorise him as a clumsy jumper rather than a poor one. Asterion Forlonge jumped fine on his way to a dominant 14-length success in a valuable novice handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival in April and he had been fluent on his return in the John Durkan until getting the third-last wrong and unseating his rider when travelling strongly upsides the leader. That again highlighted Asterion Forlonge's jumping frailties but the fact he was travelling so powerfully and looking like such a big danger demonstrated that he is well worth his place at the highest level.

Asterion Forlonge has yet to tackle this trip, but there's a feeling that three miles around a flat, right-handed course like Kempton might prove ideal. A bigger concern than the trip is whether he can put together an error-free round at course that analysis from Timeform's Graeme North has shown presents a stiff test of jumping. If he can hold it all together he is likely to be on the premises.