King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes preview: Horse-by-horse guide to Ascot feature

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to a thrilling King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes as he runs the rule over the 10 potential runners.

King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Group 1) When: 15:35 Saturday July 25

Where: Ascot Racecourse

First prize: £1,134,200

Going: Good to Firm in places

TV: ITV1 & Sky Sports Racing

BAY CITY ROLLER (George Scott) Odds (Paddy Power, Sky Bet): 28/1 On the face of it he’s certainly entitled to take up his engagement here having beaten Jan Brueghel, Lambourn and Calandagan to claim a second career Group 1 win in last month’s Coronation Cup. However, he was clearly well suited to the testing underfoot conditions on that occasion which can’t be said of the French horse and there must be a doubt around his participation unless the Ascot going eases quite considerably in the run-up to the weekend.

CALANDAGAN (Francis-Henri Graffard) Odds: 13/8 Having won five middle-distance Group 1s across the world between last summer and this March, it was a bit concerning to see him cope so badly with the wet conditions at Epsom in June but he bounced straight back from that Coronation Cup effort returned to France earlier this month. Took a while to get on top in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud that day but the race was considered a stepping-stone towards trying to retain his crown in this event and, with Ascot form figures of 1211 and the ground likely to suit, he’s the horse they all have to beat again.

GOLIATH (Francis-Henri Graffard) Odds: 7/1 Stablemate of Calandagan but also a past King George winner himself having produced an excellent display here in July 2024, since when he’s won four more Group races including a top-class event in Germany last September. Lost his way slightly but close to his best again when landing Chantilly G2 at the end of May and had an obvious excuse when third in last month’s Hardwicke Stakes over this course and distance as his rider lost his irons when appearing to come with a good challenge inside the final furlong. He loves nothing more than to chase down a strong pace and could get an ideal set-up in this event so can’t be ignored.

LAMBOURN (Aidan O’Brien) Odds: 100/1 Dual Derby winner last summer and added the G2 Huxley Stakes to his record on seasonal debut at Chester this spring, but seemingly had his limitations exposed in three starts since then. Ultimately beaten over six lengths by Calandagan at Saint-Cloud last time having attempted to make the running and he’s going to be on offer at a big price if lining up on Saturday.

MASQUERADE BALL (Takahisa Tezuka) Odds: 7/2 Only four Japanese-based horses have run in this event in the past, Heart’s Cry’s third in 2006 the best they’ve managed, but no question he is a leading player on the form of his head second to Calandagan in November’s Japan Cup, with the promise of even more to come this year. He was a major eyecatcher from off the pace when second behind local legend Romantic Warrior in Sha Tin Group 1 when last seen in April and his summer whole campaign has reportedly been geared around taking a shot at this significant prize. Fast ground suits and he remains unexposed over the 12-furlong trip so plenty to like.

WURTTEMBERG (Hiroshi Miyamoto) Odds: 50/1 Provides further interest from Japan but his profile is less convincing than that of Masquerade Ball, while as a six-year-old he’s obviously not open to quite as much improvement either. That said, his latest effort when just nosed out by Croix Du Nord was seemingly a new career-best effort so perhaps he’s more of a late bloomer. The drop back from two miles to a mile and a half is of more concern, though, and he faces several very classy 12-furlong specialists this weekend.

KALPANA (Andrew Balding) Odds: 10/1 Has yet to finish outside of the first three in five starts at this course, including her one-length second to Calandagan in this event 12 months ago. However, her two Ascot wins have come against her own sex in the autumn, and she does appear slightly more effective when there is a little bit of ease underfoot. She’s likely to give another very good account but, if the others all fire, will need more in order to go one better than last year.

MINNIE HAUK (Aidan O’Brien) Odds: 7/1 Has been kept to 10 furlongs so far this season which is slightly surprising given her progress was made over further at three, winning the Cheshire Oaks, Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks before being beaten a head by Daryz in the Arc de Triomphe at the end of a busy campaign. Bounced back from low-key Curragh effort to finish second behind outstanding Ombudsman in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes last month and no surprise to see her go well back up in trip on quick ground which she seems to enjoy.

ACTION (Aidan O’Brien) Odds: 100/1 Three-year-old whose Dante second to Item was a reasonable effort but he’s since been used as a pace enforcer in the Derby and Irish version at the Curragh when last seen, finishing well down the field on both occasions. Likely in here to again help set a decent gallop and he’s easily overlooked for betting purposes.

BENVENUTO CELLINI (Aidan O’Brien) Odds: 5/2 Looked a potential star on seasonal return in the Chester Vase before dramatically being declared a non-runner after finishing down the field in the Derby, having had his chances compromised in the starting stalls. Was well backed to atone at the Curragh late last month and clearly a big relief for connections to see him hit back with a quality display, beating Epsom hero and stablemate Christmas Day in the process. Could be even more effective on the quickest ground he’s likely to have encountered here and the three-year-old weight allowance brings him squarely into the equation.