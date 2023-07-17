Sporting Life
Pyledriver returns from the sidelines to win the Hardwicke
King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes: Pyledriver ready

By David Ord
11:42 · MON July 17, 2023

Pyledriver is firmly on course to bid to defend his title in next Saturday’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot.

The six-year-old beat Arc winner Torquator Tasso by two-and-three-quarter lengths in 2022, the pair eight lengths clear of Mishriff in third, and was racing for the first time since when winning the Hardwicke Stakes over course-and-distance last month.

Co-trainer William Muir told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s really good and has been absolutely super since his win. He’s improved and fitness-wise we’re where we want to be now. He hasn’t missed a step, and everything has been great.

"It took him a while (to get over the Hardwicke) but we knew it would because he wasn’t 100% fit. We gave him plenty of time to recuperate and he’s absolutely bouncing now and doing everything we’re asking of him."

Muir confirmed that PJ McDonald will again be in the saddle at Ascot for a potential clash with the Derby one-two Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel, plus Coronation Cup heroine Emily Upjohn and Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner Hukum.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

