King George Qatar Stakes report and replay: Highfield Princess brilliant winner

She established herself as the top sprinter in Europe last term when landing the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and the Curragh’s Flying Five in rapid succession. But this season things hadn’t quite fallen her way.
Second on her return under a penalty in the Duke of York back at the Knavesmire, John Quinn’s star hit the frame in both the King’s Stand and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes during the same week at Royal Ascot. Creditable performances, but just a notch below the best of 2023.
So connections decided to deviate from their original Group One-exclusive plan and take in this speed test, to get her head back in front, and my how it worked.
Always cantering under Jason Hart, the 4/9 favourite was asked to put the race to bed approaching the furlong pole and she stormed three lengths clear of nearest pursuers White Lavender (28/1) and Raasel (22/1).
This might not have been Highfield Princess' best performance to date, but it tees her up nicely for the big tests that lie ahead. Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all make her the 2/1 favourite for a Nunthorpe double in three weeks' time.
Quinn didn’t cut a relieved figure when facing the press in the immediate aftermath, just a delighted one.
“She's a machine and a top, top class filly," the Malton trainer said of this third and most important winner of the week.
“I’m delighted to have her. As a two-year-old she was a backward filly but likeable and all she has done is improve for racing. She’s gone from being a top class handicapper to being the best sprinting filly in Europe if not the world last year so I was very keen for her to get her head in front today – for herself.
“This will have done her the world of good. Group Twos are hard to win as well but she had run here two years ago and handled the track lovely in finishing third in the Oak Tree Stakes, the ground comes alike to her and we thought this maybe might be a little easier than some other options. I’m delighted it worked out.
"I decided after Ascot last time that we'd keep to her five furlongs now because she is so quick and Group One five furlong races where they go very, very quick are right up her alley."
And she'll be back in one next time - returning to the scene of her finest domestic hour so far.
"The plan is to go back to the Coolmore Nunthorpe in our own backyard and then the Flying Five. She really likes the Curragh and we'll take it race by race but that's hopefully the plan," Quinn said.
There had been talk of a potential tilt at The Everest in Australia too but the trainer feels that is now unlikely.
"I had talked about it but I've gone a little cool on that," he admitted. "It's the travel, different seasons into different seasons and a lot of people have tried it before. So we'll stay in Europe and then possibly the Breeders' Cup.
"She's a very good filly to travel and hopefully after today it's Group Ones all the way."
