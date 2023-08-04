King George Qatar Stakes report and replay: Highfield Princess brilliant winner

In the end it was a simple case of a Group One filly in a Group Two race as Highfield Princess ran her rivals ragged to win the King George Qatar Stakes, the feature race at Goodwood on Friday. She established herself as the top sprinter in Europe last term when landing the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and the Curragh’s Flying Five in rapid succession. But this season things hadn’t quite fallen her way. Second on her return under a penalty in the Duke of York back at the Knavesmire, John Quinn’s star hit the frame in both the King’s Stand and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes during the same week at Royal Ascot. Creditable performances, but just a notch below the best of 2023. So connections decided to deviate from their original Group One-exclusive plan and take in this speed test, to get her head back in front, and my how it worked.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Always cantering under Jason Hart, the 4/9 favourite was asked to put the race to bed approaching the furlong pole and she stormed three lengths clear of nearest pursuers White Lavender (28/1) and Raasel (22/1). This might not have been Highfield Princess' best performance to date, but it tees her up nicely for the big tests that lie ahead. Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all make her the 2/1 favourite for a Nunthorpe double in three weeks' time. Quinn delighted to be back to winning ways Quinn didn’t cut a relieved figure when facing the press in the immediate aftermath, just a delighted one. “She's a machine and a top, top class filly," the Malton trainer said of this third and most important winner of the week. “I’m delighted to have her. As a two-year-old she was a backward filly but likeable and all she has done is improve for racing. She’s gone from being a top class handicapper to being the best sprinting filly in Europe if not the world last year so I was very keen for her to get her head in front today – for herself.

Jason Hart returns victorious on Highfield Princess