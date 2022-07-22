Our bloodstock expert Laura Joy looks at the pedigree of Torquator Tasso ahead of the Arc winner's bid for King George glory.

12 months after one Derby winner Adayar (Frankel) successfully ended the drought of Derby winners in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, another son of Frankel is fancied to pick up where he left off. Irish Derby winner Westover is set to take on five rivals, each boasting a profile that entitles the addition of a prestigious King George VI to their already impressive CVs. Seemingly ignored in the betting is Arc winner Torquator Tasso, and a look at his pedigree will soon stop you in your tracks. A shining example of the type of racehorse the Germans endeavour to produce and do so with immense success, connections are taking their place on the biggest stage of all to prove their Arc win was no fluke. Torquator Tasso is by Adlerflug, a German bred dual Group 1 winner whose haul included a seven length German Derby success; the same race in which he sired an exceptionally high-class one-two in 2020 - In Swoop prevailed by half a length over Torquator Tasso. Later that year, In Swoop franked the form when a neck behind Prix du Jockey Club winner Sottsass in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Fast forward twelve months and Torquator Tasso went one place better taking the Arc home to Germany, a decade after Danedream in 2011.

German racing has erroneously lost a degree of its lustre on these shores, and so for many of us Adlerflug’s bitterly short stud career will have passed by unnoticed. Thanks to the exploits of In Swoop and 2022 Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Alenquer, we are somewhat regretfully reminded of the magnitude of his premature loss. From just 318 foals of racing age, he is responsible for 24 stakes winners. That is from only 228 starters (8% SWs to foals). For context, Sea The Stars is operating at the same strike rate. Adlerflug stood his first seven seasons at just €5,500, the fee In Swoop was conceived at. A career high of €16,000 is still markedly lower than Sea The Stars’ career high of €150,000, and significantly below Sea The Stars’ opening and lowest fee of €85,000. Taking opportunity into account, Torquator Tasso is a fine example of his sire’s fortitude and though there are no guarantees in breeding racehorses, he is as good as any candidate to fill the void left in Germany since Adlerflug’s loss. However, Adlerflug is only one piece of this Arc winner’s pedigree puzzle. His dam Tijuana is also responsible for G3 winning juvenile Tunnes (Guiliani), but the real appeal of his peerless pedigree is in his third dam. As a daughter of Allegretta, third dam Turbaine is therefore a half-sister to matriarch Urban Sea who needs no introduction. Though unable to hold a candle to her half-sister’s achievements (dam of Galileo, Sea The Stars et al), Turbaine did produce a Champion sire of her own in sprinter Tertullian. Tertullian’s best son Guiliani happens to be the sire of Torquator Tasso’s G3 winning half-brother Tunnes. This makes Tunnes inbred 3 x 3 to Turbaine, Torquator Tasso’s aforementioned third dam. Turbaine has written her own chapter in the Allegretta tale, and with Torquator Tasso taking on the best once again tomorrow, the next one looks imminent. Much missed Adlerflug is by In The Wings, a Breeders’ Cup Turf winning son of none other than Sadler’s Wells. The story of when Sadler’s Wells met Urban Sea is one we are all well versed in by now. The result was one of the greatest sires who ever lived in Galileo, as well as any number of daughters and granddaughters who seem to churn out new stakes winners every week of the season. Other G1 examples of Sadler’s Wells meeting Allegretta’s descendants include Derby winner Masar (New Approach), G1 winners Sir Dragonet (Camelot), Black Sam Bellamy (Sadler’s Wells), Bracelet (Montjeu) and Athena (Camelot) to name just a handful. Do not forget Galileo the greatest of all was victorious in this very race 21 years ago. The depth of Torquator Tasso’s pedigree is almost impossible to believe but believe it and believe in him. He is here to do what his pedigree says is very possible.