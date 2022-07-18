Sporting Life
Pyledriver and Martin Dwyer has the measure of Al Aasy
Pyledriver - jockey plans confirmed

King George news: PJ McDonald rides Pyledriver at Ascot

By Sporting Life
13:11 · MON July 18, 2022

PJ McDonald will ride Pyledriver in Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes with regular rider Martin Dwyer sidelined by injury.

Joint-trainer William Muir is looking forward to running their six-time winner in a race he believes is one of the highlights of the summer and is confident he has the right man in the saddle.

“PJ McDonald is going to ride him and he’s going to be the man until Martin (Dwyer) recovers. I said to him if you can commit, I’ll commit to you. Listen, there’s some fantastic jockeys and let’s be quite fair, there were some fantastic jockeys and their agents ringing up for the ride on him, which you would expect," Muir said.

“There is no slight against any one of them because they are all top class, but I wanted someone I could be consistent with. The other boys all have their jobs and if we get to the Arc, they are going definitely to have their runners. PJ has ridden him once and won on him once and we’re going to stick with him.”

