Kikkuli could look to get back on track in Hungerford

A half-brother to the brilliant Frankel, Kingman colt Kikkuli was narrowly denied Royal Ascot success by Haatem in the Jersey Stakes in June.

He was subsequently sent off a hot favourite to strike Group One gold in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, but could finish only sixth. The three-year-old could take on his elders for the first time at Group Two level in Berkshire this weekend.

The William Haggas-trained Lake Forest could step up to seven furlongs after finishing second in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and Newbury’s Hackwood Stakes on his last couple of starts.

Karl Burke’s Elite Status beat Lake Forest on the latter occasion and on Saturday the same trainer looks set to saddle Poet Master, who was seriously impressive in landing the Group Two Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh on his most recent appearance.

Wathnan Racing have two possible representatives in Ed Walker’s English Oak and Make Me King from Hamad Al Jehani’s yard.

The former dominated his rivals in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, but was beaten into fourth when well fancied for the Group Two Lennox Stakes at Goodwood a fortnight ago.