Kieren Fallon sheds light on Godolphin aces

The Charlie Appleby-trained pair have already tasted Classic success this spring, having won the Betfred 2000 Guineas and 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, respectively, in early-May, and Fallon is not shying away from how highly-regarded Desert Flower in particular is held.

Speaking on Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme, the three-time Derby winner and four-time Oaks hero said: “I’m not going to say she (Desert Flower) will win because it’s a race and we know what Epsom’s like.

“(But) she is a very, very good filly. She’s probably one of the smartest fillies I think we’ve seen for a long time.

“I’ll never forget the first day I’ve seen her when she was going to Newmarket (on debut) – she was a standout then and the guy that rides her in the morning is a South African guy and I remember saying to him ‘jeez, she’s a beauty isn’t she?’ and he said ‘I don’t think she’ll win, I think she needs a trip’. He got that bit right, but he didn’t tell me she wanted a mile and a half! I think it was six or seven and he felt she wanted a mile.

“She just got better and better with every run. She’s sweet and lovely to be around, she’s everything you’d want. I would love to be riding her."

When put to him which of the two, he’d prefer to ride at Epsom, Fallon stated it would be Desert Flower in the Oaks over Ruling Court in the Derby, “by a mile”.

“She’s a classy filly,” he added. “Obviously if they're going to Epsom for a Classic, they’re all classy, but she’s super-classy."