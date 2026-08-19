Kieran Shoemark York rides and preview

Our columnist on his agonising Juddmonte International defeat on Almaqam and a look ahead to his Thursday rides.
I thought I’d won the Juddmonte International on Almaqam. He ran massive and everything went right. We got the perfect trip round, we were well positioned, managed to get in between Devil's Advocate and Constitution River and I wouldn’t go back and ride a different race.
Credit to the winner - it was only the last 20 yards I knew he was coming, I heard and saw him. It really was that late.
My horse ran huge, it’s disappointing but I’m proud of him too. It just shows what a difference the ground makes to him. He’s a seven pounds better horse with some cut.
THURSDAY
16:10 Capichera
She’s an improving filly and is obviously the lowest-rated horse in this Listed race and it’s her first run in pattern company. She’s owned by her breeders and it’s important to try and get some Black Type. She’s a winner already so is valuable as she has a nice pedigree and it makes sense to roll the rice and run here. I’d imagine she’ll be in Listed races for the rest of the year.
16:45 The Ginger Kid
He ran a great race in a nursery at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last time and finished second. He had a rough passage from a low draw in two and got bumped left, right and centre. Hopefully he’ll get a clear shot at this, the seven furlongs at York will suit and he has a very good chance.
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