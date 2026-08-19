Kieran Shoemark York rides and preview

I thought I’d won the Juddmonte International on Almaqam. He ran massive and everything went right. We got the perfect trip round, we were well positioned, managed to get in between Devil's Advocate and Constitution River and I wouldn’t go back and ride a different race.

Credit to the winner - it was only the last 20 yards I knew he was coming, I heard and saw him. It really was that late.

My horse ran huge, it’s disappointing but I’m proud of him too. It just shows what a difference the ground makes to him. He’s a seven pounds better horse with some cut.